Liquidators draw US$9m from CL Financial

SINCE their appointment four years ago, the joint liquidators (JLs) in charge of CL Financial (CLF), international accounting firm Grant Thornton’s Hugh Dickson and David Holukoff have submitted claims for payment of fees and expenses totalling over $61.8 million (US$9.11 million).
Grant Thornton was appointed as the provisional liquidator of CL Financial, following an application by Finance Minister Colm Imbert for the winding up of the group, which was once Trinidad and Tobago’s largest indigenous company.
In the seventh report to the court, dated December 18, 2020, and signed by Holukoff, the liquidators said that up to October 2020, the JLs have drawn total fees US$8,318,856 ($56,441,635).
But the payments to Grant Thornton include fees of $2,494,513 for the period of their appointment as provisional liquidators—from July to September 2017—while under liquidator expenses, there is a sum of $2,921,553.
In total, for the period July 2017 to October 2020, Grant Thornton has invoiced the Government for a total of $61,827,701, which is equal to about 55 per cent of the $112,976,056 identified as payments by the liquidators. The second largest CLF expense in the period is for legal fees, which totalled $18,751,897.
The liquidators also serve on several of the conglomerate’s boards.
In their report, they noted the fees earned are a discounted sum.
“From the date of our appointment on September 15, 2017, to October 31, 2020, the JLs have drawn total fees of US$8,318,856 after an applied discount of US$3,722,043 and expenses of US$431,866.16,” the report said.
According to the report, CL Financial, the conglomerate in liquidation, has $237 million in cash as at October 31, 2020.
The report noted that substantial value was received by CL Financial in the week of preparing the report, which will take its cash in hand to $374 million, of which $88 million will remain ring-fenced within the company on the determination of an outstanding trust deed.
It sold assets directly and indirectly owned by CL Financial, amounting to the sum of $140 million for the reporting period.
CLF received $152 million in dividends for the six-month period—$142 million from CL World Brands (CLWB) and $10 million from Caribbean Petrochemical Manufacturing Ltd.
Updates
Among the updates in the report are:
1. HCL’s land divestment
The liquidators placed in excess of 3,000 acres of land on the open market for sale.
It noted the Covid-19 pandemic affected its initial marketing process, but it launched a “comprehensive marketing process for the first tranche of the land bank assets on 1 July, 2020”.
“HCL management and the joint liquidators’ team worked closely with the brokers over a three-month period to maximise the outcome of the marketing process and to address an extensive number of queries from prospective purchasers in relation to the available land. The process ultimately resulted in substantial public interest, with 73 bids being received and offers being accepted in the amount of $116 million.
“Since closure of the process, the joint liquidators have overseen execution of four sale and purchase agreements for the total amount of $43 million, with deposits in hand, which are expected to complete in the three-month period following this report. All the executed agreements were at or above the independent valuation obtained by the joint liquidators.
“Negotiations remain ongoing in relation to four additional lots where the transactions have been delayed at the request of the potential purchasers; the JLs and the HCL subgroup will take all appropriate action to secure these sales as soon as possible. The JLs note that transacting business during the pandemic is not straightforward and are therefore working constructively with interested parties to close deals,” the report said.
It noted since being granted approval by the court, 11 formal notices of “Land Likely to be Acquired for a Public Purpose” have been filed in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette for land owned by the HCL subgroup.
“Four of these notices were filed after launch of the marketing process for tranche one of the land bank and resulted in the applicable lots being withdrawn from the public process, even though substantial bids had been received on those lots and monies spent on marketing them. All eleven lots will be excluded from any further marketing process and will be subject to a compulsory acquisition process which remains ongoing at the state of this report,” it said.
The report said the remaining land bank will be brought to market this year through a public process “which is in line with that originally approved by the court’s order”.
2. Agostini’s share sale
The report noted that the JLs oversaw the sale of 50 per cent of HCL’s shareholding of Agostini’s Ltd, which earned it $39 million in mid-March 2020.
The JLs said: “The sale proceeds were obtained at a critical time during the peak of the pandemic and provide essential assistance to the group in meeting its working capital and debt servicing obligations.”
“On advice of the independent brokers overseeing the transaction, 50 per cent of the shares held by HCL for remarketing later in 2020 due to lack of liquidity in the market at the height of the pandemic. The independent brokers have monitored liquidity in the market in the six-month period preceding this report, with a view to identifying a suitable opportunity to sell the shares. Following the broker’s advice, a further sale of 50,000 shares was completed in November 2020 at a market value of $1.2 million. These funds will be utilised to pay down the secured creditor of HCL per agreement with them.
“Whilst expressions of interest have been received for the remaining shares, the indicated values are not in line with current market value, and as such this has not been pursued by HCL. The JLs and management of HCL remain open to offers for the shares which reflect current market value, and will ensure that any suitable opportunity to release value from the remaining shareholding is progressed in 2021,” the report said.
For the financial year ended September 30, 2020, HCL was listed as owning 1,925,291 shares in Agostini’s Ltd.
3. CLICO’s stake in
Oman-based methanol company, MHIL
“The JLs completed their review of a trust purportedly in favour of CLICO’s beneficial ownership of the company’s shareholding in MHIL and filed an application to the court seeking direction on the trust’s validity on June 17, 2020, with the matter coming before the High Court of Justice on August 12, 2020.
On August 26, 2020, it was ordered that this declaration of trust was validly executed and the MHIL shares did not form part of the assets of the company available for distribution by the joint liquidators. As the MHIL share proceeds had been previously ring-fenced within an escrow account, the JLs directed the proceeds to be provided to CLICO in accordance with the order. It is not anticipated that any further action will be required in this matter,” the report said.
Since 2019, in their third report, the joint liquidators have identified the divestment of Methanol Holdings (International) Ltd (MHIL) as “significantly advanced” and “will complete during the period following this report”.
In CLICO’s 2017 audited financial report, the company’s 56.53 per cent stake in MHIL is valued at $2.37 billion.
Appointment of joint liquidators
The JLs were appointed by the High Court in 2017 to manage CLF, with the power, among others, to secure the assets and undertakings of CLF and to investigate the affairs of CLF.
On July 11, 2017, the Government petitioned and was successful in the High Court to have the conglomerate, once chaired by Lawrence Duprey, be wound up because it was unable to pay its debt and that JLs be appointed to manage its affairs. The Government’s case was that CLF is insolvent and continued operation was “reckless”, that it was in the public’s interest to have it wound up to repay the debt owed to Government and other creditors.
CLF’s most valuable asset, its other insurance company—Colonial Life Insurance Company (CLICO)—remains under management of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) under Section 44D.
CLF’s shareholders are CL Duprey Investment Trust (21.8 per cent), Dalco Capital Management Company Ltd (26 per cent), Ministry of Finance (14.2 per cent), other parties (38 per cent).