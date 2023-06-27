LIVE Events Inc, an entertainment company specialising in concert-funding, ticketing, payments, and management, officially announced its launch during the BET Awards Red Carpet event held in downtown Los Angeles, USA.
The announcement was made during an interview with director Aldwyn Wayne.
The company, founded by Caribbean businessman Aldwyn Wayne and Kibwe McGann, aims to fill a void in the market by delivering high-quality concerts and experiences to the Caribbean region.
Inspired by the success of their previous venture, WiFete, a carnival concert held in Jamaica featuring renowned soca artistes Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez), Nailah Blackman, and Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle), the concept was born to enable promoters in the region to maximise the potential of the events industry by providing the necessary operational infrastructure and support.
LIVE Events Inc says it aims to revolutionise events in the Caribbean with an all-online platform that provides a unique form of funding for events and concerts based on ticketing, in-event payments, and sponsorship managed through a single portal.
“We have had a number of successful meetings over the past few days with talent agencies, producers, networks, and investors here in LA. We’re excited to bring some of the greatest entertainers to the Caribbean,” said Wayne.
“Our company is dedicated to offering a complete event-in-a-box solution that encompasses bar management, payment processing, event execution, PR, and funding. We want to redefine the event landscape and provide a platform for major international and overseas acts to bring their talents to the Caribbean,” he said.
“WiPay’s involvement in the entertainment industry has granted us valuable market insights, enabling us to identify existing gaps. Through our role as a payment processing company, facilitating transactions for the Love Damani Tour headlined by Burna Boy in Miami, Trinidad, Barbados, and Jamaica, we have recognised the immense potential for major event experiences in the Caribbean. With this realisation, our mission at LIVE Events is to provide a comprehensive turnkey event management solution specifically tailored to international festival organisers who aspire to host events in Caribbean cities. Previously, promoters would have been hindered by infrastructure limitations, payment solutions, and funding constraints. These organisers will now have the opportunity to bring their events to life with our support,” McGann added.
“With a passion for excellence and a deep understanding of the Caribbean’s vibrant culture, LIVE Events is poised to reshape the events industry by delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences. By leveraging market expertise and innovative approaches utilising technology, Live Events aims to open the Caribbean up to the world’s largest events,” the company stated.