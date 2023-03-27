There has been a massive fall in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices across the world, according to the latest report of the Gas Exporters Countries Forum (GECF).
The GECF’s March report showed declines in all markets, from the US Henry Hub, to Europe, to Asia, to South America, all reporting double-digit falls in prices.
The news is not good for the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and the T&T economy, which has in the past benefited from high LNG prices.
In fact, there has been a clear correlation with the economic expansion witnessed by Trinidad and Tobago between 1998 and 2014 due to high LNG prices and production.
According to the GECF document, in February, European spot gas prices averaged $16.73 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), declining sharply by 16 per cent from January and a massive 37 per cent lower than in 2022.
It noted that European gas and LNG prices continued to decline due to mild weather, particularly in the last two weeks of the month, which reduced gas demand for heating. “Healthy storage levels, strong LNG sendout and efforts to reduce gas consumption in the region also contributed to the downward movement,” the GECF report argued.
The report showed that the average North East Asia (NEA) spot LNG price declined by 23 per cent between February and January to average $15.96/MMBtu. In addition, it was 43 per cent lower than the average of $27.82/MMBtu in February 2022.
The report read, “Soft market fundamentals amidst healthy supply and lukewarm demand continued to weigh on prices in the region. The restart of the Freeport LNG terminal also added to the already robust cargo availability. Buying interest from northeast Asia remained muted. However, there was some emerging demand in price-sensitive markets in Southeast Asia. Moreover, daily NEA spot LNG prices fell below $14/MMBtu, its lowest since July 2021.”
The news was ever worse in the US market as the Henry Hub prices, traditionally the weakest, went even lower.
In February, Henry Hub (HH) spot gas price decreased by 27 per cent month on month (m-o-m) to average $2.38/MMBtu, and was 49 per cent lower than the average of $4.69/MMBtu in February 2022.
HH spot prices were driven by weakened gas demand due to overall warmer temperatures. In addition, US gas storage levels remained above the five-year average.
From January-February 2023, the HH spot price was $2.83/MMBtu and 56 per cent lower year on year (y-o-y).
In South America, LNG price decreased by 22 per cent month on month to average $14.73/MMBtu, and was 44 per cent lower than the average of $26.14/MMBtu in February 2022.
According to the GECF, LNG spot prices in South America continued to track European and Asian spot prices. LNG-delivered prices for Argentina, Brazil and Chile averaged $14.85/MMBtu, $14.50/MMBtu and $14.85/MMBtu, respectively, in February 2023.
“For January and February 2023, the SA LNG spot price averaged $16.83/MMBtu, and was 47 per cent lower y-o-y,” the report read.