Loan deferrals on a case-by-case basis

May was the month in which the spotlight is shone on labour, the world of work.

May 1, May Day, in many countries, including in member states of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), was International Labour Day. Labour Day was commemorated on May 24 in Jamaica. This Day is actually dedicated to workers and to promoting their rights and interests. The Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Guy Ryder, in his statement on May 1 stated that the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated the world of work, destroying jobs, enterprises and livelihoods, throwing millions into poverty and global development into reverse.