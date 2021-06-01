Loan deferrals on a case-by-case basis

Commercial banks are continuing to offer loan deferrals for three-month periods, the latest of which will expire on September 30.
Republic Bank announced yesterday that it “recognises that many of our customers may experience challenges in meeting payments on their loans and other credit facilities”, because of the Covid-19 crisis.
“To this end, customers who have experienced a reduction or loss of income or earnings due to the Covid-19 pandemic will be considered for a loan deferral/moratorium on a case-by-case basis. These loan deferrals may be for a period of up to three months, with expiry no later than September 30, 2021,” the bank said in a statement yesterday.
“We encourage all customers, both residential and business, who need any form of assistance to visit https://republictt.com/covid19/loandeferral to learn more about this offer or to apply,” it added.
Scotiabank also previously announced financial relief for customers.
“At this time, we understand that some of you may be experiencing challenges, making repayments to credit cards, loans, mortgages or, with cash flow and beyond.
“We have been and continue to support you during this time, by providing you with various relief options depending on your personal financial situation, on a case-by-case basis,” the bank said in a recent statement.
Customers who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and are unable to make their usual payments can contact the bank at Instagram @scotiatt or send an e-mail to CustomerCareTT@scotiabank.com.
In April, First Citizens also announced it was providing loan payment deferrals to customers “experiencing financial constraints brought about by the recent circumstances of Covid-19 pandemic”.
In May, the Central Bank said it noted with concern the “difficulties currently being faced by our national community as we face the effects of the ongoing pandemic and the potential hardship that it presents to customers of financial institutions”.
The Central Bank recalled it previously extended an initial moratorium on deferred loans by letter dated March 24, 2020, which was subsequently extended twice within 2020 and came to an end on December 31, 2020.
The Central Bank stated it considered it appropriate to reintroduce a moratorium on the regulatory treatment for rescheduled loans due to “skipped payments” or rate reductions and past due facilities for the period May 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021.