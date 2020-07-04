Local directors approved Tringen 1’s closure

THREE local directors on the board of Trinidad Nitrogen Company (Tringen) approved the decision to stop ammonia production at Tringen 1, one of the two operating plants of the company that is majority owned by National Enterprises Ltd (NEL), Government sources told the Sunday Express yesterday.
Tringen announced on Friday that it would “temporarily” stop production of ammonia at its Tringen 1 plant from Tuesday “due to current market conditions and to advance planned maintenance work.”
In a statement, which was issued by Yara, the company said: “The Covid-19 global crisis has put ammonia markets under significant pressure due to a reduction in industrial ammonia demand.
“The competitiveness of ammonia produced by Tringen has also been impacted due to a fall in natural gas prices paid by competing ammonia producers in major markets.”
Tringen is a joint venture between Yara International, a Norwegian chemical company, which owns 49 per cent, and NEL, the investment holding company for several state assets, which owns 51 per cent of the ammonia producer.
The Tringen board comprises six directors—three nominated by Yara, the minority shareholder, and three directors representing NEL, the majority shareholder. The equal director structure was defined in the initial shareholders’ agreement between what was then Norsk Hydro (now Yara) and the Government, before the 51 per cent stake was vested in NEL, a Government source said yesterday.
Tringen’s chair is First Citizens CEO Karen Darbasie, who does not have a casting vote. Up to 7.58 p.m. last night, Darbasie had not responded to two emails from the Sunday Express earlier yesterday asking her to confirm whether she chaired the Tringen board, which approved a recommendation brought by the Yara directors to suspend the operations of Tringen because of, among other reasons, the uncompetitiveness of the natural gas sold by NGC.
The temporary closure of Tringen 1 directly impacts the finances of State-owned National Gas Company (NGC), which sells natural gas to Tringen. The closure of the Tringen 1 plant also impacts the Government’s tax revenues and Tringen’s majority shareholder, NEL, whose two largest shareholders are the Ministry of Finance (Corporation Sole) with a 66.05 per cent stake and NGC, which has a 16.67 per cent block of shares.
Contacted last night, NGC president Mark Loquan said: “There is a great deal deal of discussion going on with regard to short-term natural gas pricing issues....Those discussions are pretty far advanced and the outcome of those talks depends on the players in the natural gas value chain.”
Loquan said the closure of petrochemical plants was not unique to Trinidad, as plants have been closed in Chile as well as the Netherlands.
He said the main reason for the plant closures was the oversupply of the international market with methanol and ammonia in the context of the slowdown in demand for those commodities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The NGC president discounted the notion that the fact that Tringen is a 51 per cent State-owned company would have an impact on the decision to close Tringen 1.
“That decision was taken based on the global demand and supply issues,” Loquan said. The Tringen I was commissioned in 1977 and its annual production capacity is 500,000 metric tonnes per annum. Tringen 1 is one of two ammonia plants that Yara operates on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. The other plant, Tringen 11, started production in 1988 and has an annual production capacity of 495,000 metric tonnes a year, according to the Ministry of Energy website.
Yara said on Friday that the Tringen 1 plant “will resume operations at the earliest possible time when market conditions are supportive.”
Employees associated with the Tringen 1 plant will be utilised in the maintenance work, Yara said.
The Tringen 1 plant is the seventh operation on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate to suspend production this year because of the dynamics of petrochemical pricing and the competitiveness of NGC’s natural gas prices.
Yara Trinidad, a 61-year-old plant that is wholly owned by Yara International, was the first plant to close.