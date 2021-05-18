Lockdown forces changes in food habits

PEOPLE scrambled for a quick bite at the delis in groceries, or they brought a sandwich from home after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had announced there would be a total shutdown of roadside vending. Rowley had also said: “In this crisis that is brewing, you could feed yourself at home.”
It was also mandatory for retail shops to remain closed to prevent the spread of the virus. Several people said they were now forced to plan and prepare home-cooked meals since the lockdown was expected to officially end on May 23. On the brighter side, people said they would be able to save a minimum of $300 per week. Others said they were not completely affected since they often alternated between buying lunch and bringing home-cooked meals, like pelau or bhagi rice. Fruit and nuts vendors said they had noticed a small increase in sales. On Ariapita Avenue, famous for its smorgasbord including gyros, chicken and chips from a mobile outlet, jerk chicken, creole cuisine, hot dogs, hamburgers, and soups, only a lone patisserie remained open. Further down the street, a hardware was open for business.
Deli chicken
At a popular deli on French Street, Woodbrook, people had the option of rotisserie chicken (around $51) or fried chicken (around $22). A salesgirl said: “If you have to wait don’t congregate, walk around the grocery.” Office worker Michelle Constantine said: “I didn’t bring any lunch. I bought yogurt and ginger tea. That will sustain me till home time.”
Asked about deli sales, the manager said: “All questions will have to be directed to the head office.”
Interjecting, another gentleman said: “It’s selling out.” In the background, people continued to buy food items including beef, cheese, water and cleaning products.
At the entrance to the grocery, Talparo resident Gerard “Rod” Rodriguez reminisced about his late mother Geraldine “Miss Rodriguez” Rodriguez’s home-cooked meals like her lunch time pelau and fresh salad.
A former pupil of Talparo Roman Catholic School, Rod said he, his siblings and their friends would make the short trek home for delicious pelau, home-brewed mauby and coconut ice blocks.
The father of three, Rodriguez said: “I did not bring any lunch today. I am going to buy snacks like nuts. I’ll spend about $30. I would normally buy lunch for about $30 to $40, but now my wife and I are going to have to organise and plan some meals during the lockdown.”
On the Western peninsula, in Chaguaramas, bartender Nekeisha James, in a telephone interview, said: “We are packing up all the stuff like perishables. We would normally get a lunch voucher at about $40 for the restaurant, or we would buy lunch at the grocery. I would spend about $40. But I will be home for the next three weeks. It’s going to get worse, and, the pandemic doesn’t seem to want to go away soon.”
Ghost town
Last Tuesday, as it rained heavily, Port of Spain looked like a ghost town, and even the numbers on the bustling Brian Lara Promenade had dwindled.
Some friends drank puncheon, or “firewater”.
Clutching their umbrella, taxi and mini bus drivers, competed for fewer passengers. Variety shops selling a dizzying array of Mother’s Day items including perfumes, toiletries, household cleaning products, mats and gift sets were closed.
Malls, roti shops, even commercial establishments selling food containers and some Lotto booths remained closed. Queues were shorter. At a Lotto booth, opposite Wang Li supermarket, on Charlotte Street, the jeweller had shut down operations, and even removed the wooden partition.
Bakeries, groceries, supermarkets, open air green grocers and newspaper vendors were operating. Customers and employees wore their masks, and maintained social distancing. At Piccadilly Street, the eatery in the vicinity of the Jama mosque, was closed to customers.
Between drinks, Mike, who works at a popular retail store on Charlotte Street, said the police closed them down early.
On Independence Square, Port of Spain, delivery men Daniel Brown and Brent De Silva were distributing their snacks.
Asked about sales, Brown, a Maloney resident, said: “We work on commission. You have to find the strength to work. A large number of our shops have closed down; especially in the malls. Sales have dropped. If, for example, we were making about $1,700 a week. It’s now down to $900 a week. My rent is about $1,800. I have about $110 in bills.”
Moving to food, Brown added: “I can’t eat nuts all day long. My wife and I are working out meals. Before Covid-19, I would buy food, and I would bring. We are more into simple meals now like canned foods like tuna and rice, or corned beef and macaroni (pasta). Now I would make pelau and bring some in a bowl.”
San Juan resident De Silva added: “We are just buying food, and hygiene products. We are not buying clothes. Then again, we have nowhere to go. My wife and I would work out a budget. There had been a decline in sales. But the price of food is not going down. We are trying to cope. We are not making much ado. We have to cut and contrive.”
San Fernando resident Gillian Bachan, an office worker at the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) on Duke Street, Port of Spain, said: “I did not bring any lunch today. I got a sandwich from my boss. I would buy cheap meals like a little chicken and chips. A small sandwich that would sustain me. Now I have to go home and prepare lunch. Maybe a sandwich and a juice. I might do it overnight because I have to leave home at 6 a.m. to get to work for about 8.30 a.m.”
Manoeuvring a shopping cart containing oranges at $10 per bag, Arima resident Marvin Jackman said: “I feel more people are buying fruits because they didn’t bring lunch. They only have the bakery or grocery to choose from now. Oranges provide Vitamin C.”
His wife Sharon Jackman, a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC), employee said: “I miss my KFC special for $28. I have to bring lunch, and, cook for my five children.”
Her relative, Morvant resident Marvin Agard, who also works at PTSC, said: “I bring lunch. I love fish; especially salmon or red fish. I would make a fish dish.”
A nuts vendor, who chose to remain anonymous, said his salt, sweet or fancy nuts still fetched $5.
Asked about sales, he said: “I noticed people are buying more nuts. Even people who would not usually buy nuts. It’s cheap. Nuts are protein giants.”
Taxi driver Charlean James, who plies the Chaguanas route, said: “I cooked bhagi rice with pigtail so I ate at home. I left food for my son Cristo. He’s studying online. Sometimes I would buy lunch, at about $40 or I would cook. Now I would cook a pelau and have macafoucette (dialect for leftovers). I might make bake and buljol.”
At Wang Li supermarket, employee Anthony Johnson said: “I have not noticed an increase in the number of people buying lunch boxes.”
On the Brian Lara Promenade, homeless man Akim Wilson, 30, said: “We are not getting meals like before. This morning some Muslim brothers gave us chicken pelau. A few people will be sure to pass by. I live up by the Savannah. But I want to work. But there are not many options out there.”
His friend added: “I have a cheese sandwich. Eat little and live long.”