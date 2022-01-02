Look at alternatives, says business group

THE Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) has suggested that National Flour Mills (NFM) look at alternatives to wheat.

“In this way prices can be stabilised so as to not hurt the most vulnerable in society. One viable alternative might be cassava. Indeed, Carib (Brewery) announced some time ago that it would tap into the potential of cassava as a main ingredient for its beers, as this would eventually create space to save and earn more foreign exchange. We hope that NFM would be able to look at an innovative solution such as this,” the Chamber stated in its New Year message.