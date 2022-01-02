Look at alternatives, says business group

Kiss Baking Company

BREAD DELIVERY: Employees of Kiss Baking Company deliver racks of bread from the company to a grocery in Downtown Port of Spain last Thursday. —Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

THE Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) has suggested that National Flour Mills (NFM) look at alternatives to wheat.

“In this way prices can be stabilised so as to not hurt the most vulnerable in society. One viable alternative might be cassava. Indeed, Carib (Brewery) announced some time ago that it would tap into the potential of cassava as a main ingredient for its beers, as this would eventually create space to save and earn more foreign exchange. We hope that NFM would be able to look at an innovative solution such as this,” the Chamber stated in its New Year message.

On Wednesday, majority Stated-owned NFM announced that, effective today, the wholesale price of flour will increase by between 15 and 22 per cent.

It said the suggested retail price of flour to the consumer would increase by an average of 19 per cent.

The company attributed the increase to the rising cost of wheat and freight globally.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Trade announced an adjustment in the proposed price increases, following talks with NFM.

The cost of all sizes for Hibiscus Flour would now be increased by ten per cent instead of 19 per cent, while Ibis Flour would be increased by 17 per cent, down from 19 per cent.

Kiss Baking Company has already announced a nine per cent price increase in some of its products, effective next week Monday.

In the media release, CCIC also said it also hoped for solutions for traffic congestion in the Borough of Chaguanas and the rest of the country.

“Innovative solutions for traffic congestion can increase productivity and ultimately increase economic growth,” it said.

