Lucent shines a light on consumers

THE Covid-19 pandemic, has pushed many company managements to explore areas they did not originally and one such company is Lucent Research Ltd, located in Tunapuna.
The company, celebrating 15 years in existence this month, manages the complexity of research and navigating information to bring clients insights that connect creative and strategic thinking.
In detailing how the company has been able to weather through the pandemic storm, principal consultant and managing director 44-year-old Ramon Gregorio, told the Express Business on Saturday that using new software to gather data and utilising virtual reality platforms was of paramount importance to service clients in the Caribbean and Latin America.
“The one major change that we have seen over our 15 years of business has been the use of technology and the ease with which it aids a service-based environment such as ours. Neuro-marketing techniques and wearable smart tech are now an integral part of the business, as a means of making our work more efficient and capturing insights in real time, in the real world, as consumers see it,” he said.
Gregorio explained that over the years, the company has been able to provide market research services for consumers in Trinidad and regionally in major sectors such as banking services in the Caribbean, beverage manufacturing, gaming, telecommunications and insurance services. Lucent Research also provides its research to wide cross section of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) across the region.
Expanding its footprint to 16 countries is no easy task and Gregorio said his company worked exclusively in this country for two years, building its brand. As their work became more widely known, clients began to reach out to them from other Caribbean countries.
“The growth across the markets happened at a rapid pace through project work and also many early morning flights to territories of interest that possessed market research and insight needs. I remember in the early stages, boarding a LIAT flight to St Lucia at 5 a.m., arriving there and presenting to a host of prospective clients and then boarding the last flight back to TT at 10 or 11 p.m. on the same night.
“This cycle of visits continued for a few years across all regional and international markets as we sought to build our client base as well as interact with like-minded affiliates who shared our vision for conducting professional and detailed market research,” Gregorio highlighted.
Coping through Covid
During the pandemic, he said the majority of the company’s clients were affected and business was slow for that period in 2020.
“We managed to weather the storm and maintain salaries but we had to do so in a very focussed manner and manage our expenditure and cash flows. As we emerge from the pandemic, business has not returned fully but many of our clients are assessing their needs and making decisions based on available funding as they too have been impacted by slashed budgets and expenditure cuts,” Gregorio emphasised.
Asked whether the Central Statistical Office (CSO) should collaborate with a research company like his, in order to get data on important issues out faster to the public, he said “most certainly”.
“There must be clear rules of engagement and practice in conjunction with CSO as companies like Lucent and our use of technology can access certain hard-to-reach audiences a bit easier as well as mobilise field resources to cover a wider geographical space in a shorter space of time.”
Gregorio identified that the end goal is assisting in the collection of data in a real time manner that can be used by national policymakers in fostering more evidence-based decision making.
In giving advice on how to improve market research in this country, he suggested developing better feedback loops where real time data collection is a priority.
“These virtual or physical spaces can be created and feedback from the citizenry can be solicited across various segments and at different points in time based on issues of the day.”
Goals for Tunapuna
Gregorio also now has increased responsibilities as he was elected president of the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GTCIC) late last month.
He said areas the Chamber wants to continue tackling is crime and traffic congestion.
“We intend to reach out and collaborate with institutions such as the Tunapuna Regional Corporation and The UWI to discuss a traffic survey/assessment for Tunapuna and environs that will assist in further clarifying the issues in this area and developing long term solutions for businesses and citizens alike.”
Gregorio outlined that one other main goal is to attract Chamber members who may feel underrepresented due to the nature and size of their businesses.
“Many businesses are now emerging from the pandemic in a different way- less revenue streams, fewer staff and a difficult economic minefield to navigate. As a Chamber, we have to listen, obtain feedback and make representation to Central and Local Government about potential improvements that can benefit businesses,” he said.
He also added that plans are afoot to meet with the business community both physically and virtually over the next two weeks.
“We intend to hit the ground running by conducting walkabouts in the jurisdictions that make up the Chamber in order for our new Board to familiarise itself with the macro and micro issues of the day that are experienced by our members and non-members alike.
“Our online meet up will also be another opportunity to obtain feedback and gather data from a wider cross section of businesses that we may not physically be able to reach due to the wide geographic coverage that falls under the GTCIC,” he remarked.