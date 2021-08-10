LUHU gets Silicon Valley funding

AFTER five weeks in Silicon Valley, California, 32-year-old Zwede Hewitt is progressing his ambition to make LUHU, the company and app he co-founded, a global force.
LUHU stands for Let Us Help U, and in the June 30 edition of Express Business, Hewitt described the app as social marketplace.
“It is a place where people can do social networking, but it combines that with the ability to shop. So the concept is essentially social networking meets e-commerce,” says Hewitt. :LUHU is a super app that essentially helps users engage purposefully with others, while exploring and shopping for products and services in their community.”
On July 7, Hewitt signed an agreement with Plug and Play Tech Center, securing funding from the Silicon Valley venture capitalist firm that values LUHU at US$3 million.
Plug and Play, which is one of the world’s largest early stage investors and corporate innovation platforms, agreed to take a total stake in LUHU of less than three per cent.
“Through this partnership, Plug and Play is contributing cash, advisory and strategic partnership services to LUHU’s development, as well as an office in Silicon Valley,” said Hewitt, adding that Plug and Play’s reputation was established by its having made investments in companies like Dropbox, PayPal, LendingCLub and Hippo long before they became household names.
Hewitt said 70 per cent of the funding from Plug and Play will go to scale up the company, improve its technology and support user-acquisition goals. Some 20 per cent will go to LUHU’s operational and legal expenses and ten per cent to the marketing of the app.
The investment makes Plug and Play LUHU’s lead institutional investor, connecting the app company to other investors in later rounds of fund raising. The US$3 million valuation negotiated with Plug and Play also means anyone else who wants to invest in the company would do so based on that valuation.
Senior investment associate at Plug and Play Ventures, Dana Diefendorf, said the company is excited to partner with LUHU to connect people and communities around the world.
“There is a gap in technological solutions to enhance the organic ways people find peers and businesses to interact with, and Zwede and Kenroy are the right founding team to build this marketplace.” Kenroy George is the Grenada-born co-founder of LUHU who is now based in Morocco.
Hewitt also announced that Andrew Choi, a leading Silicon Valley software engineer, has agreed to serve as LUHU’s chief technology officer. Choi worked previously at Google, Microsoft, Snapchat, IBM, and Blackberry
“It is very hard to get people of Andrew’s quality to join a start-up like LUHU,” said Hewitt.
In a WhatsApp testimonial, Choi said: “As a technology expert and Silicon Valley software engineering leader, I am delighted to be part of the LUHU team and the immense potential it has to impact and influence billions of lives positively.
“When Zwede gave me a conference call to discuss and demonstrate the tremendous upside LUHU carries, with the business focused on helping people out, it was a no-brainer to me.”
Hewitt spent the last five weeks at the Draper University Hero Training programme, organised and hosted annually by famed venture capitalist, Tim Draper.
The programme brought together about 70 start-up founders and potential entrepreneurs for an intensive and immersive period, explained Hewitt.
“During my stay, I developed the essential startup skills needed to launch and sustain a successful venture, gained exposure to industry experts and networked with other like-minded entrepreneurs who share my vision of changing the world,” said Hewitt.
He said being an alumnus of the Hero Training programme gives him access to the Draper Venture Network, which consists of 1,000 plus entrepreneurs and venture capitalists across 70 countries.
The programme includes a five-day Navy Seal-led survival training aspect that is designed to test character and build resilience.
Draper University also appointed Hewitt as its Caribbean ambassador, which means he will be responsible for introducing startups and entrepreneurs from across the region to their ecosystem.
Hewitt will also be setting up an entrepreneurial/tech hub in Trinidad and Tobago, which will be supported by Draper’s team.
He has partnerships with Hyatt Regency, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, CARIRI and the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC).
The association with Brian Lewis and the TTOC was almost a given because Hewitt was himself an outstanding athlete, who represented T& T as a 400-metre runner at the Commonwealth Games, the World Championship and the Pan American Games. He missed out on the Olympics because of an injury.
He graduated from Queen’s Royal College and proceeded to Baylor University in Waco, Texa on a full scholarship, where he read for a degree in Communications..
“This is not a Trinidad-only business. We are actually incorporated in the United States, in Michigan,” said Hewitt, who owns a majority stake in the start-up. The company is now seeking to incoporate in Silicon Valley.