Luxury tariffs, some depreciation needed

INCOMING CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Ian De Souza, says T&T should consider adopting measures that would curb the demand for foreign exchange, in order to effect changes in the country’s consumption patterns.
And De Souza is suggesting a mix of some depreciation of the exchange rate and tariffs on imported luxury items as the policies that would curb demand for what he says has become “a very scarce resource.”
In an interview with Express Business last Thursday, De Souza said: “We have to do something with the demand side. One thing is allowing some depreciation in the rate, but we may have to use tariffs as well. We are somewhat limited in the measures that can be employed.”
Asked to define what he means by “some depreciation,” he said that would mean some adjustment to the rate based on the demand and supply circumstances.
“How far this goes is an issue the authorities will have to determine as there would be implications for the inflation rate and the cost of living,” he said.
De Souza said: “From what I have seen, the only way to fix T&T’s foreign exchange problem is by fixing the demand side. How do you fix the demand side? What is in your tool kit?
“The word devaluation is incorrect because we don’t have a fixed exchange rate like Barbados. Do you allow the currency to depreciate? It is already depreciated if people pay $8 to US$1 on the street.
“I believe you do have to let the exchange rate slip, but you cannot let it slip too far because that is going to impact the cost of living. So it is a mix between depreciation and the use of tariffs. We have to manage the demand side by making some imports more expensive. All of those luxury items have to be made more expensive.”
He suggests the combination of the exchange rate and tariff barriers if allocation of foreign exchange is not to be centrally managed.
“This is to ensure that foreign exchange is directed to the goods and services that are critical to day-to-day consumption as well as the inputs required by the manufacturing and the productive sectors, including agriculture,” said De Souza.
On the issue of the allocation of foreign exchange, he said: “There has to be a more efficient methodology for allocating this scarce resource. And that methodology has to recognise some form of priority in terms of the goods and services that are needed in Trinidand and Tobago.”
He said the problem faced by many individuals and companies in accessing foreign exchange is largely due to the fact that “there is no allocation methodology or mechanism” as there is no “centralised way of allocating or distributing what has become a very scarce resource.”
In making the point about the lack of a structured foreign exchange allocation methodology, De Souza acknowledged efforts by the Government to increase access to foreign exchange for pharmacueticals through NIPDEC and inputs to local export manufacturing through the EXIM Bank.
Asked to identify the solution to the allocation problem, the retired banker said: “...It is a demand/supply problem. The supply side is affected because the energy sector is impacted by reduced prices, which means the Government’s tax take is down.
“T&T is getting a filip right now because oil is up to US$80 and natural gas is up to US$4, along with higher ammonia prices. So we are going to get a little windfall.
“But even our export manufacturers are under pressure because most of them are selling to markets within the Caribbean, whose tourism sectors have been broadsided by the Covid-19 pandemic.”
This means, he said, that the capacity of many businesses in tourism-dominated islands to buy T&T manufactured exports has shrunk.
“That other source of foreign exchange income would have contracted, so your pool is smaller,” referring to the aggregate supply of foreign exchange.
Questioned on whether the foreign exchange market should be allowed to determine who gets the scarce resource, he said: “The market could do it, but if you let the market do it, the challenge is the country will run into a cost of living problem. You will get inflationary pressure and the vulnerable in T&T are going to fall through the cracks. They are already suffering.”
He said that at all times a close eye will have to be kept on inflation and the cost of living.
“Prices of basic commodities and manufacturing inputs are already rising sharply due to supply chain disturbances. This, coupled with a depreciation in the exchange rate, will decrease disposable incomes and put further pressure on those on the lower end of the income scale. Household incomes in that segment have already been affected by Covid-19, so great care will be needed in ensuring that persons do not fall through the proverbial cracks.”
Acknowledging the measures in the 2022 budget that eliminated the Value-Added Tax on a wide range of goods, he questioned whether the Government can go further in easing the burden of higher food prices.
“The question then is does the Government need to consider reducing the import duties on some food items. But that raises the issue of whether you cut off your nose to spoil your face because as a Government you need the revenue,” De Souza said.
Earlier in the interview, De Souza said there are three issues on his dashboard for immediate action: the issues surrounding the allocation and pricing of foreign exchange, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the population and the global supply chain issues that will impact the cost of living.
On the twin issues foreign exchange and supply chain problems, De Souza said he will reiterate to the authorities that these are issues that the Chamber membership is hoping are addressed.
“I am not being prescriptive. I am saying that these are issues that we have to solve. I have some ideas about possible solutions, but I am not prescribing that we let the exchange rate depreciate. I am not prescribing tariffs,” he said, adding, “What I am saying is that we need to sit down and find solutions to these problems. We have to find solutions for the demand side and for the allocation of foreign exchange. And that is where I see the work of the Chamber being important. These are issues that are affecting the business community. The work of the Chamber is to take these issues into the offices of the people who make policy decisions.”
About De Souza
At 64, Ian De Souza is career banker with over 35 years in the industry, most of it at Republic Bank.
He served in several senior positions with the Republic Bank Group in risk management, corporate and investment banking, and finance and merchant banking services across the Caribbean.
Specialising in corporate finance, debt management and corporate turnarounds, and with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, De Souza was project lead of Republic Bank’s acquisition of Scotiabank’s operations in Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the British Virgin Islands.
He described the Scotiabank acquisition, which was finalised in the fourth quarter of 2019, as a God-send for Republic as the operations were “as clean as a whistle,” and well run, with back-office operations for the whole region already relocated to a building in Chaguanas.
He told Express Business in an interview at the Chamber offices in Westmoorings last week, that the acquisition of the Scotiabank operations in the region came after Republic was involved in extensive due diligence to acquire FirstCaribbean International Bank, which is a subsidiary of Canada’s CIBC, and the Caribbean operations of Royal Bank in previous decade.
His appointment took effect on January 10 and comes three weeks ahead of the departure of CEO Gabriel Faria, who successfully led the organisation for the last five years, the Chamber said in a news release.