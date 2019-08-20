Machel looks beyond the stage

MACHEL Montano has been at the forefront of T&T’s musical genre, soca, since his sensational break-out as the a child who sang Too Young to Soca on the stage at the Queen’s Park Savannah in 1986. He is known throughout T&T, and in the Caribbean diasporas throughout the world, for his hyper-energetic stage performances and his multi-decade-long streak of producing a monster song for the road..
It turns out that Machel is also a very astute investor and businessman, who is very focussed and hands-on with all aspects of his investments. But after 38 years on the stage, the soca artiste is seeking to ensure that his life beyond the stage is just as successful as his life on it, says the person who knows him best, Elizabeth ‘Lady’ Montano, his mother.