MACHEL Montano’s chocolate company is one of three finalists that have been selected in the category of Entrepreneurship in the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce’s Champions of Business Awards 2021.
In a news release yesterday, the T&T Chamber said one finalist will be selected to receive the award, and announced at the awards finale, which will be televised on November 19.
The finalists (in no order of precedence) are as follows:
Guru Fitness:
Guru Fitness is a fitness forum established by Luke Hernandez providing training both locally and internationally–the latter which they began to offer at the start of the pandemic. Upon closure of gyms, Guru leveraged the power of social media and online platforms such as Zoom to reach and grow its customer base. Guru offers seven styles of training, delivered either outdoor in person or online. They also train children 10 years and over. The service is available 24/7 and in the past 18 months, over 500 workout routines have been placed online for clients. Apart from this, they provide two free workouts each week.
Most of the company’s reach is through social media advertising as well as doing a monthly giveaway. These have proved to be quite successful and looking to the future, they hope to be able to expand with additional branches as to meet client needs.
Montano’s Chocolate Company
Montano’s Chocolate Company aims to help strengthen the domestic farm to market supply chain, producing cocoa and cocoa products for local industry and niche export market expansions. Currently produces and distributes the Machel Montano 60% dark chocolate to the local market and some foreign niche markets. They are proud of the quality of their chocolate, which has no preservatives, mould inhibitors, emulsifiers or additives.
Additionally, they have plans to add cocoa nibs, cocoa butter and cocoa powder. At present, the company is building its capacity by investing in a chocolate factory and is in the process of acquiring various levels of approval and training staff in the use of the equipment.
The company has been continuously investing in the chocolate and cocoa industry with the aim of commercialising the industry to a greater degree. They contribute to the growth and development of the agro-processing sector and also the revitalisation of the cocoa industry. They
provide training and employment to women, youths and rural farming communities of Trinidad and Tobago.
Tech Beach Retreat
Tech Beach Retreat is a global technology community platform, built to support the growth of innovation in the Caribbean, providing technology summits and events, technology education and accelerator programmes, and technology investment funds.
Tech Beach has built a community that convenes some of the best minds and biggest brands in technology, at a scale that has not been done in the Caribbean before. They have established partnerships with the leading technology brands such as FaceBook, Google, Twitter, with the purpose of directing resources to develop the Caribbean. The company has launched the Caribbean’s first True Startup Tech Accelerator programme, through a US$1 million partnership with the IDB and DMZ (Toronto). In 2019, they took their tech education programmes to high school children in partnership with BPTT and Google. Due to the success, iterations were subsequently rolled out virtually in 2020.