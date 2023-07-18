Major shake-up at NCBFG as CEO, CFO go on leave

NCB Financial Group Ltd yesterday announced a major shake-up of its organisation with the two highest-ranking members of its management team both proceeding on three weeks’ vacation leave with immediate effect, and its chairman cutting short his leave of absence and assuming some executive responsibilities.
NCBFG’s president and group chief executive officer Patrick Hylton and its group chief financial officer and deputy chief executive officer Dennis Cohen yesterday both proceeded on vacation leave for three weeks.
“During this period, it is expected that other arrangements will be made for the carrying out of their roles on an interim and then permanent basis,” a notice posted by the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange stated yesterday.
And according to NCBFG, “for the immediate future” its chairman Michael Lee-Chin “will carry some executive responsibilities”.
Lee-Chin yesterday returned to the NCBFG board yesterday cutting short his leave of absence by more than a month.
On May 24, Lee-Chin announced that he was taking a leave of absence from the boards of NCBFG, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd (NCBJ) and Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) to allow him to focus on certain pressing business and personal matters.
Lee-Chin anticipated that the leave of absence would take approximately three months.
“NCB Financial Group Ltd (NCBFG) announces that the leave of absence taken by the Honourable Michael Lee-Chin, OJ has now come to an end. He will accordingly resume active participation on the boards of NCBFG, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd and Guardian Holdings Ltd,” a notice posted by the T&T Stock Exchange stated.
“Mr Lee-Chin says he is pleased to advise that he has been able to attend to the matters that had occasioned the leave in less time than he had anticipated; and he is looking forward to continuing and deepening his involvement in leading the NCB Group as it moves to enhance value for all its stakeholders,” it stated.
The shake-up at NCBFG comes amid concern among shareholders about the non-payment of dividends since May 2021.
According to its annual report for 2022, NCBFG made a net profit of Ja$39.9 billion.
This was an increase of Ja$19.8 billion when compared to the net profit achieved in 2021.
For the half year ended March 31, NCBFG reported unaudited consolidated net profit of Ja$6.3 billion.
This was was a 59 per cent or Ja$8.9 billion decline from the prior year.
“The NCB Financial Group will continue to benefit from its strong overall leadership team, while the financial holding company undergoes the above changes. That leadership team includes Mr Septimus ‘Bob’ Blake, chief executive officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd (NCBJ) who also oversees NCBJ’s subsidiaries, Mr Ian Chinapoo, group chief executive officer of Guardian Holdings Ltd and Mr Ian Truran, chief executive officer of Clarien Bank Ltd,” it stated.