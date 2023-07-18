Major shake-up at NCBFG as CEO, CFO go on leave

Express Business Filler #1

NCB Financial Group Ltd yesterday announced a major shake-up of its organisation with the two highest-ranking members of its management team both proceeding on three weeks’ vacation leave with immediate effect, and its chairman cutting short his leave of absence and assuming some executive responsibilities.

NCBFG’s president and group chief executive officer Patrick Hylton and its group chief financial officer and deputy chief executive officer Dennis Cohen yesterday both proceeded on vacation leave for three weeks.

“During this period, it is expected that other arrangements will be made for the carrying out of their roles on an interim and then permanent basis,” a notice posted by the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange stated yesterday.

And according to NCBFG, “for the immediate future” its chairman Michael Lee-Chin “will carry some executive responsibilities”.

Lee-Chin yesterday returned to the NCBFG board yesterday cutting short his leave of absence by more than a month.

On May 24, Lee-Chin announced that he was taking a leave of absence from the boards of NCBFG, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd (NCBJ) and Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL) to allow him to focus on certain pressing business and personal matters.

Lee-Chin anticipated that the leave of absence would take approximately three months.

“NCB Financial Group Ltd (NCBFG) announces that the leave of absence taken by the Honourable Michael Lee-Chin, OJ has now come to an end. He will accordingly resume active participation on the boards of NCBFG, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd and Guardian Holdings Ltd,” a notice posted by the T&T Stock Exchange stated.

“Mr Lee-Chin says he is pleased to advise that he has been able to attend to the matters that had occasioned the leave in less time than he had anticipated; and he is looking forward to continuing and deepening his involvement in leading the NCB Group as it moves to enhance value for all its stakeholders,” it stated.

The shake-up at NCBFG comes amid concern among shareholders about the non-payment of dividends since May 2021.

According to its annual report for 2022, NCBFG made a net profit of Ja$39.9 billion.

This was an increase of Ja$19.8 billion when compared to the net profit achieved in 2021.

For the half year ended March 31, NCBFG reported unaudited consolidated net profit of Ja$6.3 billion.

This was was a 59 per cent or Ja$8.9 billion decline from the prior year.

“The NCB Financial Group will continue to benefit from its strong overall leadership team, while the financial holding company undergoes the above changes. That leadership team includes Mr Septimus ‘Bob’ Blake, chief executive officer of National Commercial Bank Jamaica Ltd (NCBJ) who also oversees NCBJ’s subsidiaries, Mr Ian Chinapoo, group chief executive officer of Guardian Holdings Ltd and Mr Ian Truran, chief executive officer of Clarien Bank Ltd,” it stated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T in dire need of a convention centre

T&T in dire need of a convention centre

CHIEF executive officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Ramesh Ramdeen says one of the things the preparation for this year’s Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) has underlined for him is that this country is in dire need of a convention centre as a dedicated venue capable of accommodating and hosting events of a similar magnitude and style.

TIC provides platform for SMEs

TIC provides platform for SMEs

THIS year’s Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) is set to showcase a significant presence of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), chief executive officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) Ramesh Ramdeen has said.

Carbon-free flights promised ‘within two years’

AN aviation company plans to run commercial flights using an electric engine that creates no carbon emissions by 2025.

ZeroAvia has flown nine test flights with its hydrogen-electric engine at Cotswold Airport, near Cirencester.

The only emission created by the engine is water.

Capitalism, digital technologies and labour

Capitalism, digital technologies and labour

WE have all heard the old adage: the economic model of capitalism is poor but it is the best of all that now exists.

Moreso we are being told that the objective of the capitalist entrepreneur is profit maximisation (contributing to the economic inequality among sectors), which puts labour at a disadvantage as regards the minimisation of wages/salaries (by outsourcing and automation) in seeking this objective; though the unions tell us that those who labour must hold the reins of power!

Major shake-up at NCBFG as CEO, CFO go on leave

Major shake-up at NCBFG as CEO, CFO go on leave

NCB Financial Group Ltd yesterday announced a major shake-up of its organisation with the two highest-ranking members of its management team both proceeding on three weeks’ vacation leave with immediate effect, and its chairman cutting short his leave of absence and assuming some executive responsibilities.