Major upgrades to Hilton to start this year

MAJOR upgrades are in line for the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre and works are set to begin between the last quarter of this year and early next year.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry in its fiscal 2023 midyear achievement published on its website and in the daily newspapers highlighted that in January, cabinet agreed to the implementation of a revised four-year Property Improvement Plan, which would be undertaken by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT).
The Express Business sent further questions to Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on what the upgrades would entail. She said construction will include structural works to the main/north building: doors, windows, buildings, and lighting fixtures; and roof works: design-build for the replacement of major sections of the roof system to the facility.
The upgrades also include corrective works to a landslip in the vicinity of the tennis court; renovation of guest rooms, specialty suites, and guest bathrooms; renovation of Grand Ballroom, meeting rooms and boardrooms; upgrade of overall side: landscaping, parking, and lighting; upgrade of recreational facilities: fitness centre, pool area and spa.
Another aspect of the upgrades is the employee facilities and guest support (vending and laundry); and upgrade of public areas: entrance/lobby/business centre, sundries shop, public restrooms, Executive Lounge; and upgrade works to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system.
Asked what would be the cost of these major upgrades to the hotel situated on the Lady Young Road in Port of Spain, the minister said she was unable to provide a figure, as she did not have a final revised scope.
Gopee-Scoon indicated that the hotel was built in 1962 and has not been renovated in over 20 years.
She noted that various preventive and planned maintenance projects would be aimed at reducing health, safety, security, and environmental risks posed to the guests, employees, and assets of the hotel.
A senior official at UDeCOTT told the Express Business that earlier this year, the chief executive officer, head of construction, and chairman, did a complete site visit and discussed what was needed to begin the project.
The senior official at the State enterprise said the upgrades were in the final stages before monies are disbursed from the Ministry of Finance to begin the major upgrades.
The official also said the upgrades would also include extending the car park and adding additional room stock.
In 2018, the Government spent TT$7.6 million dollars to upgrade the Hilton pool.
In a statement back then from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the works included a raised jacuzzi, an adult tanning ledge, a children’s pool, three cabanas, a water fountain with LED lights, upgraded mechanical, electrical and plumbing services and equipment, a new audio system, a saltwater treatment system and a new reinforced fibre concrete pool deck patterned in the form of a steel pan mural.
The Ministry said the multi-million-dollar project is in keeping with Government’s plans to stimulate economic growth, among other things.
“Local and international visitors and tourists can now enjoy an enhanced experience during their stay at the Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre with the recent upgrade of its pool and pool deck facility. The TT$7.6 million refurbishment project supports the aim of the Government’s National Development Strategy—Vision 2030 of investing in strategic infrastructure to enhance growth and stimulate economic activity while also improving the environment.”
Asked for an update on the 178-room Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, in Lowlands, Tobago concerning a possible operator, the minister confirmed that the Expression of Interest (EOI) for an operator/investor for the resort was open to both domestic and international investors/operators.
She noted the ministry, through its line agency, Evolving TecKnologies and Enterprise Development Company Limited (eTecK), received 11 submissions in response to the EOI and the submissions are currently receiving the attention of the Ministry of Finance and eTecK.
In October 2019, Finance Minister Colm Imbert revealed at a post-budget forum that the Government was in talks with US-based travel and hospitality conglomerate Apple Leisure Group to take over the operatorship of the Magdalena Grand.
Apple Leisure Group is the parent company of resort and brand management company AMResorts and its loyalty programme, Unlimited Vacation Club.
The deal, however, did not pan out for reasons not publicly stated.
Magdalena Grand was also operated by EFM Hospitality Solutions, a company based in Florida.
During the Covid-19 restrictions last year, the resort began upgrades.
In the Senate last year Gopee-Scoon said cabinet approved $ 7.2 million for essential repairs and continued work on the Magdalena. This is also expected to impact positively on the hotel’s short-term commercial viability and its attractiveness for potential investment/divestment.
In February of this year, eTecK uploaded photos on its website to show upgrades on the north satellite pool of the Resort for guests to enjoy the hotel in greater comfort and style.
The Magdalena Grand was initially opened as Tobago Hilton Golf and Spa Resort in 2000, and was closed in 2008.
In 2011, the property was upgraded and officially reopened as the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort.