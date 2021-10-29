‘Make a difference in people’s lives’

Success is measured not by having a degree but by how you impact the lives of others.

This was the message to graduates of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Faculty of Social Sciences yesterday by construction magnate Sieunarine Coosal.

Coosal, who is the executive chairman of the Coosal’s Group of Companies, was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) by The UWI during the virtual graduation ceremony.