‘Make a difference in people’s lives’

Success is measured not by having a degree but by how you impact the lives of others.
This was the message to graduates of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Faculty of Social Sciences yesterday by construction magnate Sieunarine Coosal.
Coosal, who is the executive chairman of the Coosal’s Group of Companies, was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws (LLD) by The UWI during the virtual graduation ceremony.
The award was in recognition of Coosal’s more than 37 years experience in construction, civil engineering and quarrying.
In his address, the businessman urged the graduates to remain humble as they pursue and achieve their goals.
“Surely you will achieve great things in life,” he said. “But always remember humility is what will make you stand out from the others. Success is not measured by degrees earned, positions held or titles received. Success is neither measured by how much money you make nor is it measured by the standard of others. It is about making a difference and helping others achieve their dreams.”
Coosal also urged the graduates to treat all others as equals.
“I want you to always see the person next to you as another person just as yourself, irrespective of their colour, creed, ethnicity or financial status, with the same potential to make a difference to the quality of life for all.”
Pandemic crisis
Valedictorian Weston Maharaj, in his address, said he was bursting with pride that the 2021 graduates overcame the challenges of the past year to make it to the finish line and receive their degrees.
“Everything came to a screeching halt when the pandemic hit,” he recalled. “Our health was in jeopardy from an invisible enemy as we tried to navigate the new normal. The academic norms we were accustomed to from infancy were thrown out the window for viable alternatives. We were forced to adapt...
“When we were faced with one of the biggest crises of our lives, one that jeopardised our ultimate dream of attaining our degrees, we changed our mindset, our method of learning and plans for achieving our goals. We persevered and challenged ourselves to do better. We were resilient and looked to the future.”
Maharaj congratulated the graduates and said the experience showed that they could push past any barrier to achieve their goals.
“Whenever you are faced with a difficult issue or decision, I want you to look back to this time when you endured a multitude of pressures and failures and recall how you overcame every adversity and the feeling of fulfilment when you finally succeeded,” he said.