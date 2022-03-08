Making a meal of samosas

HUSBAND and wife team, Shakkel and Liza Yunis, are using the power of social media to put their homemade-samosa business on the map. As the owners of Soca Samosa, the Diego Martin couple say they are proud to share one of their family traditions with a much larger audience.
With over 18,000 likes on TikTok, rave reviews from customers continue to roll in for this Diego Martin duo, thanks to their latest creative pitch called the Scorpion Samosa Challenge. The couple admits the challenge is not for the faint at heart as the Scorpion pepper ranks just over 2,000,000 on the Scoville scalle ( which measures the heat of peppers). There is just one other pepper above it that carries a spiciness level of 2,200,000. However, the couple says all are welcome to try their hottest samosa.
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused many small entrepreneurs like the Yunis family to adapt and change to ensure the survival of their business. TikTok provides an additional platform so people can get to know their brand and their food, she said.
“Where would any business be without social media? Visibility is paramount,” said Yunis, during an interview with Express Business.
She said, “I married into samosas. My husband was born in the UK to Pakistani immigrant parents. Some of his best memories include rushing to watch a Bollywood movie and running back and forth to the cinema’s food hall to buy fresh samosas with chutney. It’s no surprise that samosas are our children’s favourite as well.”
The couple began taking orders for a dozen samosas from family and friends. It quickly escalated into retail orders of three dozen and 30 dozen for parties and special events.”
Yunis knew she had something special, and the family-favourite snack food turned into a business in 2019.
“We currently offer nine types of samosas on our menu. It comprises a blend of vegetable or meat fillings wrapped into a buttery triangle pastry dough. From time to time, we experiment with others, sometimes for pop-up events (like apple pie or coco pine sweet samosas) and sometimes just for the fun of it (pastelle or pizza samosas),” she said.
“What differentiates the Soca Samosa product from other samosas on the market is our (homemade) pastry, our variety of delicious fillings, and the amount of filling we pack into our samosas. It is pitted with ajwain seeds. The pastry does not absorb much oil and has a fabulous flavour and texture whether deep-fried, air-fried or baked. Our fillings cater to almost every palate: gourmet meat-eaters, vegetarians who love a bit of cheese, vegans, and pepper mouths too. At our pop-up events, we sell any three samosas for $25. Customers can also choose from any one of our signature sauces – tamarind sauce, tomato chutney, mint, and shadon beni green chutney, and scorpion pepper.”
Yunis says her husband came up with the idea for the Scorpion Samosa Challenge, and they are glad it is a hit with customers all wanting to try their food.
She said, “Our family always has a laugh watching challenges on TikTok. Since no one in Trinidad had yet to do a challenge like this, we not only wanted to be first but to do a challenge that people in Trinidad would want to do. The idea of people trying to eat the hottest samosa in Trinidad made from Trinidad’s very own scorpion pepper, the second hottest pepper in the world, was destined to be a hit.”
Yunis shared how Soca Samosa has been navigating through the pandemic.
“Our business opened before the pandemic started. We sold frozen samosas through various supermarkets and gourmet stores. With the onset of the pandemic came the innovation of delivery services and easy-to-use apps. It allowed Soca Samosa to transition into providing accessible ready-to-eat options and offer our products directly at retail prices.
“Our ability to remain open during the initial economic shockwave stemmed from the following three things: (i) increased consumer shopping at supermarkets/gourmet stores when restaurants were closed, (ii) direct sales increased with the availability of delivery services, and (iii) the ability to work round-the-clock as our commercial kitchen is based on our home property.
“We are constantly adapting as the economic landscape changes. Consumer purchasing choices continue to evolve; with the onset of new social media trends; and of course, the flux in regulations. It’s a lot to navigate and even more challenging to have quick reflex responses as these metrics can truly change from one month to the next,” she said.
Yunis is a strong advocate for buying local as all their seasonings are made in-house from local produce. The company is currently exploring a tenth samosa option, which would likely be a vegetarian samosa.
She said, “We have plans to launch a variety box with all ten of our samosas when we reach 10,000 followers on TikTok. The pressure is on to develop our tenth variety as we have reached over 7,000 followers in just three months.”
Future plans
The Carnival season is usually a busy period for Soca Samosa, but the couple this year decided to change their strategy.
She said, “Currently, we have made decisions to forego some wholesale opportunities so we can better manage our resources and focus on building targeted customer relationships. With so many individuals moving into the food and restaurant sector to survive, competition has become intensely fierce. We must be extra creative and ever-present with our marketing and product promotion. We try to lead and create trends and not follow. It has kept us not only current but on occasion ahead of the pack.”
Yunis added that as their kitchen is in Diego Martin, customers have the option of collecting frozen and ready-to-eat orders directly from them or to have the samosa delivered.
“Deliveries are booming, but that is because we have developed strong relationships with key third-party delivery partners that allow us to deliver across the country,” Yunis said.
As a mother of three girls ages 7, 13, and 24, Yunis says Soca Samosa has helped the family stay connected. She came back to Trinidad in 2015, after residing in London for over ten years and then living two years in Hawaii.
Yunis ran a successful hardware and construction company in London, and her interests shifted to teas while in Hawaii. She is a certified tea master with the UK Tea Council. Through her shop, The Monarch Tea Room, Yunis created an Indian afternoon tea event in Hawaii that became popular with locals. She paired her teas with samosas, which also became quite popular.
The ‘mompreneur’ came back to Trinidad to expand her culinary footprint.
Apart from launching Soca Samosa, Yunis has taken the opportunity to pay it forward by helping other female entrepreneurs attain success. She has written a series called Superwomen SME Interviews that highlights women in business.
The couple said they are currently working on a few projects that will be released soon. Some of these include more pop-up events as regulations become more relaxed for public gatherings and the launch of its Soca Samosa food truck this year.
Yunis said, “We have exciting plans for Soca Samosa, and we will continue to grow despite the pandemic.”