Making new trade links

AS consumers continue to grapple with high food prices, due to supply chain constraints globally, trade between Argentina and this country can assist in reducing the price index for food.
This was the view of Argentina Ambassador Marcelo Suarez Salvia and Trade and Agricultural consultant Jai Rampersad, during a sit down interview with the Express Business last Friday.
Rampersad said while trade facilitation would not reduce this country’s food import bill of $5.7 billion per annum, it would assist in making food prices more competitive and reduce the price index.
He drew reference to the shipment of pears that came in last year for the first time from Argentina and the first container of grapes, which came in last month.
“The pears and grapes containers were both 40-foot and contained between 1,156 to 1,260 cases of pears, while the grapes contained 2,160 cases, which included globes, red, green and black seedless. With this trade facilitation the wholesale price for grapes is TT$300 per case as opposed to TT$500 that other countries charge and for the pears it’s TT$400 per case as opposed to TT$520. These kinds of decreases can help the consumers,” Rampersad said.
He noted that after a review of existing trade policies, it was determined that a “feasibility study” would first have to be conducted by him to identify whether the products would be competitive in the Trinidad and Tobago market.
While a lot of stumbling blocks had to be overcome, such as payment terms, payment options (US$ issues), inconsistent prices, high transportation cost, long shipping/transit time, he and his team were determined to make it happen.
Chiming in, Salvia identified that Argentina is capable of offering this country and the wider Caribbean, a lot of fresh produce and products that are not readily available in the region.
“We can offer from food to technology equipment, but it’s up to the public and private sectors in various countries to choose which trade is most suitable to them and then Argentina will explore ways to make it become a reality.”
The ambassador, who was assigned to this country last year in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Argentina’s high quality of beef can be supplied to T&T.
“The responsibility is on the private sector as to whether they would like to enter the trade facilitation for the beef to be imported and sold to major supermarket chains, caterers and wholesalers. For example, Little Red Hen Distributors Ltd (LRHD) were the ones in charge of the pears and grapes distribution, so the private sector just needs to identify what is needed and discussions can take place,” he remarked.
Salvia also highlighted that it is cheaper to import many food items such as cereal and cooking oil, from Argentina as opposed to other international suppliers.
“We can be seen as another viable option for imports, especially in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as my country has the capacity of offering a wide range of food items and products,” he outlined.
Salvia said the relationship between the two countries is good, as Argentina used to buy oil and gas from T&T and with the war taking place, they may have to start back purchasing oil and gas supplies.
Questioned on whether discussions have been held with the Government regarding the trade facilitation both Salvia and Rampersad said no, but added that they would look forward to such dialogue once given the opportunity.
Express Business reached out via WhatsApp to Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, who briefly said her ministry is always open for meetings on facilitating trade.
In 2019, Argentina’s major trading partner countries for exports were Brazil, China, United States, Chile and Vietnam and for imports they were Brazil, China, United States, Germany and Paraguay.
Need for expansion
Rampersad, who is also a trade consultant for many Eastern Caribbean countries, said now is the time to explore other importers as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine can further exacerbate the food supply chain.
He explained that the outcome of such trade will also enhance Trinidad and Tobago’s consumer access to better quality fresh agricultural produce.
“The local retailers who have received and are distributing these Argentinian apples and pears have confirmed excellent quality and reasonable price in comparison to the products from the United States. Upon entry into Trinidad, inspections of the products were conducted by Plant Quarantine representatives who commended the high quality of products being imported. These products are certified by several international bodies,” he said.
Rampersad noted that he is currently working on getting plums, cherries and strawberries to this country.
“For the strawberries and cherries a ‘Pest Risk Analysis’ has to be conducted, before import permits can be granted, but the red and black plums can be imported from Argentina; however the demand for it by suppliers in T&T is not there, so we are working on that.”
According to him, investment in Agro Processing of domestically produced agriculture products between the two countries can be a plus.
“I’m really passionate about seeing my country progress and I’m here to lend my expertise to the Government and private sector to get the wheels turning. This trade facilitation will also create more job opportunities,” he added.
He indicated, that his background in the agricultural sector spans over 15 years with experience in the International trade of agricultural commodities (poultry, eggs, fruits and vegetables), Development of Trade policies/agreements (Trinidad and Tobago and Argentina), Regional Agriculture development (St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia and Barbados) and Senior Management (acting CEO) of one of the leading agriculture distributors in the Caribbean.