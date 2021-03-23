Making perfume a sweet business

HEEDING the call of the entrepreneurial itch during the brutal Covid-19 pandemic, businesswoman Fareeda Mohammed opened a second perfume shop at Capital Plaza, Frederick Street, on March 5. The second shop dubbed “The Perfume Station,” was created for her daughter Caselia Kangoo, 29, who intends to follow in her mother’s footsteps.
Mohammed has already carved a formidable reputation as the “perfume lady of Excellent City Centre,” since throngs of customers frequent “Fareeda’s Perfumes and Gift Shop.”
Earlier this month, at the launch, Kangoo, 29, said: “I am excited about my perfume shop. My brother (Jestephon Samlal) and I came up with the name. I am grateful to my parents for helping me open the shop. My mother taught me the importance of customer service. My father (Tony Kangoo) gave me some money to put into the business. I put some of my money from my last job as an accountant.”
Asked about her future plans, Kangoo, a former pupil of Marabella North Secondary School, said: “I won’t be just selling perfumes. I intend to add items like cute wallets and thermos flasks. I will keep it vogue for the younger generation.”
Kangoo thanked both her parents for their guidance and assistance. “I always wanted to open my own business. My brother and I would volunteer during Christmas holidays, and busy periods, so I learnt the ropes of the trade. I am eager to launch out on my own, and make my mark. I want to make them proud.”
At the launch, Kangoo also had giveaways of perfumes and blue face masks advertising “The Perfume Station.” She said she intends to treat her staff including Seema Mandal and Shelly Joseph, like family.
“I want to empower women. Give them a helping hand. My mother always told me to treat my staff like family. You would reap great dividends,” said Kangoo.
Asked to share her sentiments, Mohammed said: “I have passed the baton to my daughter and my son Jestefon. He will be helping her. I helped her with a donation from my Christmas sales. Her father helped her with some money. I got help from my siblings. I am grateful to them,” she added.
“My children have a unique advantage since we are able to get into a business, with an established household name. They have to build their clientele. Establish trust with people,” added Mohammed.
Grappling with forex, Covid -19
Mohammed, too, is no stranger to challenges including poverty, lack of foreign exchange and adapting to Covid-19 pandemic. Opposite a popular bakery, Mohammed’s kiosk is stacked with an eclectic collection of fragrances, French perfumes, body sprays, lotions and colognes. But 20 years ago, Mohammed quit her job as a merchandiser, and, embraced a “magnificent obsession,” to enter the perfume industry. In 2020, Mohammed had to grapple with another unprecedented challenge—the Covid 19 pandemic, and the fickle forex market
Asked about forex challenges, Mohammed said: “Every day is a challenge. People are shopping for perfumes on the Internet. They are bringing in perfumes. It’s important to know your scents. It is a competitive industry.”
You have to look at the rates in the bank. No big distributor can say I have US$1 million in foreign exchange. You have to fight for for it. Since the onslaught of Covid-19, assets are changing with the foreign exchange,” added Mohammed.
Fareda said the perfume business has always been competitive and it has become more so since the number of people selling perfumes has increased.
“They are reducing it by 75 per cent. Everybody thinks perfume money is ‘sweet money.’ But a lot of work goes into selling perfumes. I work hard for my customers.”
Quizzed on whether her perfumes were originals or knock offs, Mohammed gushed, “Originals. Authentic. There is always a grade. If you buy a shawl, there’s a grade. They are not bootleg. I put in a concerted effort to get quality stuff to the customers,” said Mohammed.
People mean more than selling perfumes
Casting her eye at the mall, Mohammed said: “There is the absence of foot traffic. Shops have closed down in the food court. But people will trickle in. People still like malls. I was heartbroken when several businesses closed up shop. Some of the customer service representatives came by to say goodbye. It was sad to watch them go. I still have to pay rent. I am making a quarter of the income, I made before.”
On Valentines’ Day, Mohammed said: “People don’t call me by my name, Fareeda Mohammed. I am known as “the perfume lady from Excellent City Centre Mall. I am busy as a bee sprucing up and decorating the store with floral bouquets and ‘Bad Boy’ teddy bears. But I make time for my valued customers.”
Mohammed added: “ I know a number of couples would be shopping for perfumes. More people are not really going out and dining because of Covid-19. Perfumes would be the perfect way to express their love. Perfumes would set the mood for romance. An aphrodasaic.”
Mohammed cherishes her clientele, stating: “It’s more than just selling a perfume (prices range from $50 to $2000. Perfume sets fetch about $350. and up. It’s more than selling fancy, high-end perfumes from Hollywood Stars, designers (Vera Wang) and North American (Paris Hilton) and Caribbean (Rihanna) celebrities. It’s about loyalty to my customers, and courting new customers.”
Mohammed also said: “Getting to meet new people. It’s about adapting to their budget. I even have to be aware of people with respiratory issues like sinus. I try to meet a customers’ pockets. I work with them until they find the right scent for their wife or girlfriend.”
About Fareeda Mohammed
She was born at Eccles Street, La Romain, under humble, poverty stricken circumstances to the late Sheriff and Doolin Mohammed. Her father was a cane-cutter, and, her mother, a housewife. She attended Bien Venue Presbyterian Primary School. She describes her two children Casenia Kangoo, 29, a purchasing agent, and, Jestephon Samlal, 31, a driver, as “inspirational.”
She worships at Jesus Life Ministry. Mohammed thanked Almighty God for giving her the resilience, and, the wisdom to adapt to her customers’ needs during the pandemic. Mohammed also thanked her nine siblings, and, clientele for their unstinting support over the years. She enjoys home-cooked pelau and coleslaw. She likes travelling to European countries including Germany, Holland and Canada.
Mohammed also said she was aggrieved at the tragedy involving Andrea Bharatt, a 22 year old clerk at Arima Magistrates’ Court, who was found dead in Aripo, Arima, in February. Holding a lighted candle, she joined the vigil from Claxton Bay to Macaulay.
“I want justice for Andrea. I want those in authority to protect women and children. We have to pray for our beautiful country,” added Mohammed, as she joined the chorus of voices pleading for men to respect women.