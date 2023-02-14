Making real money from Carnival

Key Points:
• The real value of Carnival is in exports
• Private sector continues to innovate
• Government role is in protecting culture
For Carnival to be a major contributor to the economy, the focus must be on earning forex through more foreign participation in the festival. There must also be innovation so the entire product could be replanted in other markets.
This is the view economist Dr Terrence Farrel who in an interview with the Express Business said while the purist may not agree, the secret to the economic success of Carnival is to view the product as a clear commercial opportunity, much like the Tribe organisation has done.
“Carnival can and indeed should become a significantly bigger earner of foreign exchange. To do this, the promoters, mas bands, fetes and events, have to see their products as wholly commercial and deliberately target foreign participation. Dean Akin, following from Michael Headley and others, has grasped this,” Farrel argued.
He added, “The ‘purists’ diss the ‘bikini and beads’ product and harken back to the ‘traditional products’. But the commercially-minded promoters recognise that that is what the markets want and they have shaped the Carnival experience accordingly. Etienne Charles is bringing live brass back onto the streets. But here again, it has to be commercial, that is generating a profit for the promoters, or it will eventually die.”
Data from the Central Statistical Office show the estimated arrivals for Carnival over the last decade, 2010-2020, tended to be between 31,000 and 37,000 people, and the spend in the vicinity of $350 million or US$51 million.”
According to a study from WalletHub, New Orleans Mardi Gras which takes place at the same time as T&T’s Carnival has an economic impact of more than US$1 billion on the city. The celebration’s economic impact in New Orleans has grown 66 per cent since 2011; and today, it makes up two per cent of the city’s GDP, according to the report. It also attracts 1.4 million visitors for the parades and celebrations, which is almost four times New Orleans’ population.
Meanwhile, a study released by the city of Rio de Janeiro last year showed that Carnival brings in US$760 million to the economy of the South American city.
Farrel who was also once the head of the Economic Development Board insisted that Carnival has evolved and while some commercial activity has developed around the various Carnival events, the mas bands and fetes, he explained it did not become commercialised until the 1980s and 1990s.
He said, “Foreign participation (tourists and returning residents) was always incidental to the festival. What that means is that the economic impact of Carnival was and is limited to the multiplier effect of higher consumption spending plus whatever foreign expenditure was generated by foreign participation.”
But with a very limited room stock of fewer than 3,000 in Trinidad and the well-documented challenges of airlift out of many of the source markets, is Trinidad and Tobago simply unable to compete with these more developed tourist destinations?
Farrel was asked if Carnival can push hotel construction and if not, how do we grow the number of beds and heads in beds in T&T.
He said, “The question is what comes first. In this case, a ‘supply-leading strategy’ is not warranted because Carnival is very seasonal (4 to 6 weeks). The better strategy is to build out the commercial products and let the market respond with say ‘Bed and Breakfast’ or ‘AirBNB’-type accommodation for the foreign participants. Tours and other attractions are useful additions to the Carnival products (which are ‘events’).”
Farrel explained that while a lot of what needs to be done must be driven by the private sector, Government’s role is critical in several ways.
He called for the incentivising of promoters and producers to target foreign participation by the removal of VAT, and a lower tax rate for foreign income generated.
“Second, developing and promoting the collateral attractions and tours—steelband museum, Carnival museum, immersive traditional Carnival experience using digital technology (VR and AR), heritage sites. Preserving the traditional Carnival art forms alongside the emerging ones so this broadens the Carnival experience and maintains a reservoir of history to inspire future innovation. Building a digital information infrastructure (free wifi, certification of bed and breakfast accommodation, event information, band location, and of course emergency contact information) that makes foreign participation easy and friendly.” Farrel insisted more must be done to increase Carnival’s economic impact.
The economist said he was confident that the private sector will rise to the occasion once given a chance.
“The private sector has been innovating Carnival from inception and continues to do so. It is the calypsonians and soca artistes who drive the Carnivals in other markets—St Lucia, Miami, Brooklyn, Notting Hill. What we now need to do is to take the entire costumed street parade concept to entirely new markets, allowing our designers and mas players to work year round and earn vital foreign exchange for themselves and the country.”
Farrel said T&T should not fear competition from the likes of Jamaica and Barbados. He argued that others will seek to compete and will differentiate their offerings as Jamaica is trying to do. But said T&T has significant advantages which it must leverage in order to remain the premier Carnival-experience country in the world.
Farrel argued an example of this is the St Mary’s college fete.
“Fetes are being transformed into a whole new experience. The CIC fete is an example of that. So with that, museums, digitally-enhanced immersive experiences, sound engineering for the steelbands on the road, the creative and Carnival arts industries will flourish,” he posited.
On the issue of crime and the risk to the Carnival Dr Farrel feels its a significant reputational risk.
He said, “The main threat is reputational. If the country acquires a reputation for being unsafe for visitors then we have a huge obstacle to a successful strategy. So we have to get crime down, not for the visitors but for ourselves so that we can, hand on heart, assure visitors that their Carnival experience will be safe and mind-blowing!”