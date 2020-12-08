Managing trademarks in Covid-19 times

WHAT role do trademarks play in differentiating products in consumer markets? If your product has acquired a good reputation in consumer markets, how can you mitigate against misuse of the brand? Commerce continues to be an essential part of our lives in Covid-19 times, and by extension, so does trademark management. Trademark management refers to the strategies used to assert and sustain the value of brands in consumer markets.
Take 3M’s trademark infringement lawsuit earlier this year as a case in point. 3M, manufacturers of N-95 respiratory masks, sued a distributor of its masks for falsely misrepresenting its brand in consumer markets. Trademark management matters, even in Covid-19 times.
The challenge
3M launched an action against a wholesale distributor of its mask (Performance Supply LLC) for deceptive trade practices and price gouging. What is the link to trademark protection? 3M claimed that by re-selling the N-95 masks for 500 per cent more than its market price, the distribution company falsely misrepresented its brand reputation in consumer markets. Filed with the New York Federal District Court, 3M is also seeking relief for trademark dilution, false advertising and false designation of origin.
Why brand protection matters
Your brand reputation is based on the immediate perception evoked in the minds of consumers when they see, hear of your brand, or interact with your brand. As more countries move towards recognition of non-traditional trademarks, sounds, smells, tastes, holograms and 3-dimensional marks have become trademark registrable, and can up the ante on distinguishing brands in crowded consumer markets.
3M’s lawsuit may be motivated by an interest in safeguarding the high value consumers associate with its masks, especially in Covid-19 times.
How can you safeguard your brand in Covid-19 times?
• Control how your trademark is used in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), regionally and in international markets (as is applicable). Ensure that when your mark is used in commerce, it “attaches” to the goods and services for which it is registered. Medium and large-scale businesses may find it more economically feasible than start-up ventures to hire intellectual property lawyers to manage their trademarks.
If you are a small business owner of a registered trademark, for the purposes of controlling your mark, keep track of two things. The first is your trademark registration date. The second is to keep records to indicate that your trademark is being continuously used in consumer markets. Are you using your trademark? To keep it, it’s best to use it. For example, in T&T, unless there are bona fide reasons or special circumstances to explain otherwise, a request can be made to cancel a trademark that was registered in good faith, if it has not been used continuously for five years (or longer) from the requested cancellation date. Similar provisions apply in most countries around the world.
• This may seem obvious, but is sometimes overlooked: Is your trademark registered abroad? Another business or entity may be using an identical or similar name, symbol or mark to refer to their goods, and you may have no recourse. This may happen if the mark was already being used in a commercial context prior to your own mark. Although there are remedies for unregistered marks, these are usually limited and of significance only:
i) if the unregistered mark has acquired goodwill
ii) if the consumer is deceived by misrepresentation from a competitor or other entity,
iii) if potential or actual loss is suffered by the unregistered trademark owner.
Furthermore, unregistered trademarks are only enforceable in the geographic area where goodwill or reputation can be proven.
Covid-19 is changing how many persons do business. If you have started selling your products online, or to customers who are predominately located in another country, you may be concerned about infringements. Trademarks provide owners with territorial privileges in the country where the mark is registered (unless the mark is a well-known mark, and even so, protection is not guaranteed). Is your trademark registered in its main consumer markets? For example, a domestic registration in T&T will not protect you against infringements in Mexico, Europe, or any other country or region. Trademark protection would need to be sought in these countries.
Take note of the following:
• You may have entered into a license agreement that allows others to use your trademark under certain terms and conditions. If licensees and sub-licensees are using your trademark, ensure that protocols are in place to monitor how the mark is used in commerce (or otherwise). Compliance should be adhered to, and not just noted on paper or in licensing agreements;
• Monitor your trademark against infringements. This may be especially relevant if your product has a global reach and there are past incidences of infringements. Also, keep renewal and maintenance dates in mind. If your trademark is abandoned, you may have little or no recourse when your mark is infringed. Increasingly since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, many intellectual property offices are providing extensions on renewal dates. Check with your IP office or legal representative to see if this still applies to you, and for how long;
• Update your business strategy. A trademark strategy should be well integrated within your overall intellectual property and business strategies. Ensure that these are updated to reflect the current realities.
Keep well, safe and in good spirits.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Marsha S. Cadogan of Canaan Bridges Consulting and MSC Intellectual Property & Technology Law Office for contributing this article