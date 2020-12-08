Managing trademarks in Covid-19 times

Registered taxi-drivers at several taxi stands say they have noticed an increase in the number of private (PH) cars plying for hire since the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the Express spoke to drivers on the Chaguanas, Arima, Morvant and San Juan stands plying their respective routes to and from Port of Spain.

Chief among the push factors for more PH cars hitting the nation’s roads include unemployment or temporary lay-offs.