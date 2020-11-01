Managing your expenses

Virus threat to your livelihood
The health crisis, followed by the economic crunch brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic has been unprecedented. Amidst the fear and panic, the coronavirus also caused widespread unemployment, notably in contact-intensive service sectors such as restaurants, hotels and retail sales owing to lockdown and restriction measures initiated to curb the spread of infection.
Faced with such uncertainty, including pay cuts and job losses, anxiety levels may rise and can result in less than optimal decisions. How can one manage finances in such trying and difficult circumstances? To counteract knee jerk reactions and urges, a clear plan is needed that can be used as a blue print to navigate such tumultuous times.
Budget
Having a sound personal financial plan is critical as it helps reduce the financial distress arising from both expected and unexpected situations and is especially crucial in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as it wreaks havoc on businesses, livelihoods and savings.
The International Monetary Fund, in its October 2020 World Economic Outlook projects the global economy to contract by 4.4 per cent in 2020, a steeper contraction when compared to the 2008-2009 global financial crisis where global growth declined by 0.80 per cent.
For the Latin America and Caribbean region, growth is anticipated to fall by 8.1 per cent in 2020 versus a contraction of 1.99 per cent in the 2009 following the financial crisis.
Against the backdrop of the extraordinary economic impact of the pandemic, it may be necessary to reevaluate one’s spending habits and create a new budget - a plan that aids in balancing income against expenses.
With a reduced income, the lifestyle that existed before March 2020 may not be sustainable. As such, expenses must be prioritised and can be done by listing out and grouping expenses into categories such as “must pay or needs” that includes expenses such as rent/mortgage, groceries and transportation and “choosing to pay or wants” that contains spending on entertainment and dining out.
Faced with a lower income flow, in order to ensure the needs are met, it may help to remove or eliminate the non-essential expenditure.
Strategies to reduce expenses
Spending less will be critical in this uncertain economic environment and is a key component of good money management. The closure of particular places and activities as part of the lockdown measures presents a unique opportunity to lower expenses and change one’s behaviour to be more frugal. The prohibition of in-house dining at restaurants is a chance to save money as more home cooked meals can be prepared.
To replace the gym and fitness classes that are also limited, alternative free forms of exercise can be explored such as taking a walk or running. The removal of such recurring expenses can allow for additional or some monthly savings.
The fiscal measures implemented by the Government to cushion the impact of the pandemic which ushered in the low interest rate climate can be used to one’s advantage to reduce monthly expenses.
Once eligible, efforts can be made to refinance one’s mortgage or automobile loan at the prevailing low interest rates.
The revised loan payments under the new lower interest rate may result in a reduced monthly payment and allow savings over the remaining life of the loan, thus increasing the monthly cash flow.
Debt consolidation which is a strategy of combining several loan payments into one single payment, is another alternative to capitalise on low interest rates.
Depending on the time each loan was taken out, each obligation will have its own interest rate and repayment terms.
With interest rates being at nearly all-time lows, a new larger loan can be obtained (provided the requirements are met), with the money used to pay off the smaller loans at higher interest rates such as credit card balances and overdraft balances.
Another approach to reduce expenses is to opt for lower priced items instead of those in the higher price range. Purchasing more affordable items may require a change in mind set as it necessitates giving up the bells and whistles and focusing on the functionality of the item.
For example, instead of purchasing the newest and most expensive smart phone, an older version or a basic cellphone can be purchased. Similarly, instead of purchasing a brand new vehicle, a used car can be bought.
Repurposing items can be another avenue to reduce expenses. Instead of throwing away items, find ways for the objects to be reused, repaired or even repurposed. There are many “Do It Yourself” mediums that can be utilised to support this strategy. Old items can also be sold via garage sales that will ensure some form of income is gained compared with none if the items were discarded.
In the absence of a vaccine, there is no definitive end date for the Covid-19 pandemic, with estimates for a cure coming to market at best case in 2021. Along with a credible treatment, the economic challenges are out of anyone’s control.
However, what can be controlled is one’s finances and spending habits. The strategies outlined, once implemented can aid in solidifying one’s position to withstand the continuing effects of the economic turmoil.