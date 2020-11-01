Managing your expenses

“I know of their struggles. No money. No income. I know about the daily crises some people face.”

So said Toco/Sangre Grande MP Roger Munro in an interview with Express Business last week on the plight of his constituents during the Covid pandemic.

He added: “Before I was elected I was reaching out to people, and doing my endeavour best to provide foodstuffs. Now I am helping children with devices. I try my utmost best to assist everyone, and families who visit my office at LP 14 Toco Main Road. I even sent out officers to assist at-risk families. I stand committed to my oath to help all residents and to bring resources to the region to improve the lives of everyone. “I have been participating in the Budget debate. Some adjustments will be made. After the Budget, I have plans to have a special meeting with the Social Development Minister (Donna Cox) to address their concerns.