COME September Republic Bank Ltd will be implementing mandatory PCR tests for the unvaccinated staff to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
However, this is not sitting well with the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU).
In a statement yesterday, RBL said while staff would be returning to work on September 6 as the economy continues to reopen, in the absence of vaccination, early identification of Covid-19 positive cases in the workplace is vital to minimising the risk to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
“To this end, mandatory PCR testing of unvaccinated staff, who represent a higher risk of contracting and spreading this disease, will be implemented. The Bank is committed to working with all staff who can be vaccinated, but are yet unvaccinated, in the intervening period to secure their first doses and will continue to do so even after September 6. We remain firmly of the view that no one is safe unless everyone is safe,” RBL noted.
In a Republic Bank policy guide that was sent to staff on Wednesday afternoon, which was obtained by the Express it said all unvaccinated staff would be required to produce a negative PCR test result on a fortnightly basis.
“For the two fortnightly tests which would be required for the first month of adoption, the Bank will cover 50 per cent of the cost of each PCR test, with the balance being the responsibility of the staff member. Thereafter, the cost of this test will be the responsibility of the staff member,” the policy guideline stated.
Vaccination incentives
As an incentive for being vaccinated, the bank will make an ex-gratia payment of $750 to all staff who have registered as being vaccinated as at August 31, 2021 (the August registrants).
RBL will also make an ex-gratia payment of $250 to all staff who have registered as vaccinated between September 1 and November 30, 2021, and at the time of that payment the August registrants will receive a second ex-gratia payment of $250 in further recognition of their diligence in promptly being vaccinated.
Requirements for new hires
Also as a pre-requisite to employment at Republic Bank, all new hires will be required to be partially/fully vaccinated and will be required to supply proof of vaccination.
Partially vaccinated persons will be required to confirm to HR (through submission of an updated scanned copy of their immunisation card) when they become fully vaccinated.
Whilst, pregnant women will be considered for employment with an agreement to be vaccinated three months post-partum or such shorter period as may be advised by the Ministry of Health.
The bank stated it would assist the staff member with obtaining the vaccine, should there be any shortage at that time.
RBL added that it would not discriminate against those who fall into the category of “exempted” persons who cannot avail of the vaccine for verified medical reasons.
Union not pleased
BIGWU second vice-president Jason Brown told the Express yesterday while the union is no way against vaccinations it’s against strong arming workers into getting the vaccine.
“The bank is using a big stick approach by using their PR campaign with monetary rewards, such as the $750.
Employees’ return to their offices should not be vaccine-dependent only, but should also take into account the necessary distancing at the office and observing the three w’s, as both vaccinated and unvaccinated may contract and spread the virus to those with or without the vaccine,” Brown said.
He claimed there have been threats of disciplinary action and the removal of discretionary paid sick leave for unvaccinated workers.
“What the union would like to know is what is the driving force by the bank to rush for workers to be vaccinated. The union asked the bank earlier this week, to supply a risk assessment document to show that vaccinated staff is need for operations; we are yet to receive any correspondence on the matter,” Brown said.