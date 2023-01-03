T&T’S onshore private sector, in its accustomed business mindset, has invested in other countries and so provides goods and services, paid for in the currency of these countries or a tradable currency. For example: Massy has invested in a US supermarket chain (earning US dollars), in cooking and industrial gas plants in Jamaica, also in motor car import and sales in Colombia; ANSA McAl is building a port in Guyana; others have invested in financial institutions in the region and even NGC/Phoenix Park Gas Processors has purchased entities in the US for the distribution and sale of natural gas liquids from US sources.

Much time is spent in deciding how to fit the demand for foreign exchange (FE) to the decreasing supply given the various externalities and local petroleum products decline, via, for example devaluation of the TT dollar, fiscal constraints on imports, rationing of FE etc. However, with the impending cessation of the use of fossil fuels in the world and the local shortages of FE, the most important requirement is for the onshore sector of T&T to invest and earn more FE, to diversify and increase its exports based on innovative strategies.

The question then is; are the above kinds of investments the best way to diversify the economy of T&T, optimum choices?

To answer this question it is necessary to define what are the objectives of such a diversification. First, T&T is a small open economy and cannot hope to produce locally much of what is needed to afford a comfortable lifestyle. Since the TT$ is not tradable internationally, foreign exchange must be earned that can be used in the global markets to purchase the necessary and other imports. Today, with a depleting petroleum resource and net zero 2050, such FE-earning diversification is mandatory for survival.

Secondly, diversification is about providing well-paying jobs, in the country particularly those that are derived from innovative companies. Indeed Prof Anthony Clayton of UWI (Mona) has recommended that the region should get involved in disruptive innovation with respect to its exports. However, the experience in T&T is though the petroleum sector provided the rents to fund imports, it did not provide many local jobs.

Since the T&T population in general requires at least essential imports, the FE earned, even in the diversified economy, should be freely available to the commercial sector to provide the required imports. At the moment the FE left in T&T by the petroleum sector mainly from payment for local goods and services (including labour) and taxes etc. paid to the Government, is readily available to the community, which is also supported by the release of saved reserves from the Central Bank when required. We can now examine the ease with which both FE and jobs are provided by the various investment modes.

If the entity (locally or foreign owned) that earns the FE is located in T&T, then it will source some goods and services locally, including labour, which will provide FE into the local market that should be freely available to the community from brokers. Similarly taxes paid to government, either directly in FE or via brokers, FE will be available to the public, except profits that shareholders may keep for themselves; releasing whatever they care to spend locally. The entity will also provide local jobs, a crucial diversification requirement.

Another option is if the residents of T&T were to invest abroad. Then, according to the laws of T&T, such a resident corporation will be taxed on its worldwide income. This taxation is subject to whatever double taxation agreement our government may have with the country in which the income is earned. If this investment also provides a production facility abroad, then the local investing company will also be providing employment and sourcing goods and services in the foreign producing country.

If the investment instead, simply produces income on equity, shareholding, the resulting taxation is what accrues to the T&T government and hence the population at large. In both cases of investment abroad by residents of T&T, the FE that accrues to the investors as after tax profits is not freely available to the population.

If now we were to recall the objectives of the onshore diversification then the preferred option should be local investors building in T&T production plants that export innovative products and services to the global market so providing taxes and other FE income to the population together with jobs.

Also foreign investment that builds production facilities in T&T will also generate taxes (subject to any double taxation agreements), jobs and payment for local goods and services procured by the facility. After-tax profits will be exported by the shareholders- this is akin to what now takes place in the foreign-owned petroleum sector in T&T.

If as Richard Baldwin recommends, and as China did very successfully, T&T’s local entrepreneurs were to learn the evolving 4IR technoloiges if introduced by the foreign investor and via R&D build new innovative local products for export, then the foreign direct investment could give an additional boost to diversification, ensuring economic competitiveness and sustainability. Foreign investment that does not produce exports (earn FE), like PriceSmart, but are about imports for the local market, is really a user of FE earned by others, and their profits are also exported in FE.

The last option, investment in foreign equities, shareholding, will accrue taxes to the T&T government (FE available to the population) and any of the local investor’s profits spent in T&T. Since the original investment could have been sourced from FE available in T&T then it may be worth considering imposing some controls on the capital account of the country as to how FE is spent by the population.

The current sub-optimum and low risk approach of the local business community in investing abroad is simply a continuation of the under-development mindset that Salazar Bondy talks about that has been generated by the history of colonisation and experiences in the plantation economies. The philosophy in general is mergers and acquisitions of existing distribution/sales/service entities in the various countries with no obvious attempt at innovation and product differentiation in exports to the global market.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Real estate sector recovering slowly

Real estate sector recovering slowly

WITH the Government’s property tax collection set to commence this year, the Association of Real Estate Agents (AREA) believes it should never have been suspended until a suitable structure could be established.

In an interview, with Express Business last Saturday, AREA’s general manager Peter Corbie, said the state could have benefited from billions of dollars from the collection of taxes under the previous structure since 2009.

TTSEC fines WASA $2.90m

TTSEC fines WASA $2.90m

THE Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) imposed fines of $2.90 million on the Water and Sewerage Authority in December for contravening four sections of the Securities Act.

The four fines—which are dated December 19, 2022 and total $2,909,400—will further deepen the financial woes of the heavily subsidised utility.

The TTSEC—which is chaired by Enid Zephyrine, a senior public servant in the Ministry of Finance—imposed the following fines on WASA:

HDC going cashless

HDC going cashless

The Housing Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (HDC) has become the the first officially recognised Government corporation to provide customers with cashless payment options for both the banked and unbanked.

The cashless option, which is part of the vision of Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, for the country, was made possible by the Trinidad and Tobago International Financial Centre (TTIFC), the organisation in charge of promoting the use of digital payments throughout Government.

What will CIF investors do?

What will CIF investors do?

IN THIS the first week of 2023, please permit me to take this opportunity to wish all CLICO policyholders and in particular CLICO Investment Fund (CIF) unitholders Seasons Greetings and a safe and successful New Year.

For those of you who may not be aware, last Friday December 30, 2022, marked the final day on which units in the CIF could have been traded on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange (TTSE).

Mandatory for Survival

Mandatory for Survival

T&T’S onshore private sector, in its accustomed business mindset, has invested in other countries and so provides goods and services, paid for in the currency of these countries or a tradable currency. For example: Massy has invested in a US supermarket chain (earning US dollars), in cooking and industrial gas plants in Jamaica, also in motor car import and sales in Colombia; ANSA McAl is building a port in Guyana; others have invested in financial institutions in the region and even NGC/Phoenix Park Gas Processors has purchased entities in the US for the distribution and sale of natural gas liquids from US sources.

Dealers hopeful of starting next week

Dealers hopeful of starting next week

The Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA) said yesterday it hopes members will be able to resume work next week using old licences—but also read the riot act to illegal operators that they will not be allowed to further sully the industry.