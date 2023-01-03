T&T’S onshore private sector, in its accustomed business mindset, has invested in other countries and so provides goods and services, paid for in the currency of these countries or a tradable currency. For example: Massy has invested in a US supermarket chain (earning US dollars), in cooking and industrial gas plants in Jamaica, also in motor car import and sales in Colombia; ANSA McAl is building a port in Guyana; others have invested in financial institutions in the region and even NGC/Phoenix Park Gas Processors has purchased entities in the US for the distribution and sale of natural gas liquids from US sources.
Much time is spent in deciding how to fit the demand for foreign exchange (FE) to the decreasing supply given the various externalities and local petroleum products decline, via, for example devaluation of the TT dollar, fiscal constraints on imports, rationing of FE etc. However, with the impending cessation of the use of fossil fuels in the world and the local shortages of FE, the most important requirement is for the onshore sector of T&T to invest and earn more FE, to diversify and increase its exports based on innovative strategies.
The question then is; are the above kinds of investments the best way to diversify the economy of T&T, optimum choices?
To answer this question it is necessary to define what are the objectives of such a diversification. First, T&T is a small open economy and cannot hope to produce locally much of what is needed to afford a comfortable lifestyle. Since the TT$ is not tradable internationally, foreign exchange must be earned that can be used in the global markets to purchase the necessary and other imports. Today, with a depleting petroleum resource and net zero 2050, such FE-earning diversification is mandatory for survival.
Secondly, diversification is about providing well-paying jobs, in the country particularly those that are derived from innovative companies. Indeed Prof Anthony Clayton of UWI (Mona) has recommended that the region should get involved in disruptive innovation with respect to its exports. However, the experience in T&T is though the petroleum sector provided the rents to fund imports, it did not provide many local jobs.
Since the T&T population in general requires at least essential imports, the FE earned, even in the diversified economy, should be freely available to the commercial sector to provide the required imports. At the moment the FE left in T&T by the petroleum sector mainly from payment for local goods and services (including labour) and taxes etc. paid to the Government, is readily available to the community, which is also supported by the release of saved reserves from the Central Bank when required. We can now examine the ease with which both FE and jobs are provided by the various investment modes.
If the entity (locally or foreign owned) that earns the FE is located in T&T, then it will source some goods and services locally, including labour, which will provide FE into the local market that should be freely available to the community from brokers. Similarly taxes paid to government, either directly in FE or via brokers, FE will be available to the public, except profits that shareholders may keep for themselves; releasing whatever they care to spend locally. The entity will also provide local jobs, a crucial diversification requirement.
Another option is if the residents of T&T were to invest abroad. Then, according to the laws of T&T, such a resident corporation will be taxed on its worldwide income. This taxation is subject to whatever double taxation agreement our government may have with the country in which the income is earned. If this investment also provides a production facility abroad, then the local investing company will also be providing employment and sourcing goods and services in the foreign producing country.
If the investment instead, simply produces income on equity, shareholding, the resulting taxation is what accrues to the T&T government and hence the population at large. In both cases of investment abroad by residents of T&T, the FE that accrues to the investors as after tax profits is not freely available to the population.
If now we were to recall the objectives of the onshore diversification then the preferred option should be local investors building in T&T production plants that export innovative products and services to the global market so providing taxes and other FE income to the population together with jobs.
Also foreign investment that builds production facilities in T&T will also generate taxes (subject to any double taxation agreements), jobs and payment for local goods and services procured by the facility. After-tax profits will be exported by the shareholders- this is akin to what now takes place in the foreign-owned petroleum sector in T&T.
If as Richard Baldwin recommends, and as China did very successfully, T&T’s local entrepreneurs were to learn the evolving 4IR technoloiges if introduced by the foreign investor and via R&D build new innovative local products for export, then the foreign direct investment could give an additional boost to diversification, ensuring economic competitiveness and sustainability. Foreign investment that does not produce exports (earn FE), like PriceSmart, but are about imports for the local market, is really a user of FE earned by others, and their profits are also exported in FE.
The last option, investment in foreign equities, shareholding, will accrue taxes to the T&T government (FE available to the population) and any of the local investor’s profits spent in T&T. Since the original investment could have been sourced from FE available in T&T then it may be worth considering imposing some controls on the capital account of the country as to how FE is spent by the population.
The current sub-optimum and low risk approach of the local business community in investing abroad is simply a continuation of the under-development mindset that Salazar Bondy talks about that has been generated by the history of colonisation and experiences in the plantation economies. The philosophy in general is mergers and acquisitions of existing distribution/sales/service entities in the various countries with no obvious attempt at innovation and product differentiation in exports to the global market.