Manning: Govt not punishing people

IN THE SENATE
ANY notion that the Government’s fuel price increases were meant as a punitive measure against the population has been dismissed by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning.
This followed an accusation on Tuesday by Opposition Senator Wade Mark that the implementation two weeks ago of higher prices for gasoline and diesel was intended to “punish” the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
Speaking during matters on the adjournment in the Senate, Mark said the People’s Partnership government had sought to raise the standard of living of the population and had never dipped its hands into the pockets of poor people.
Manning was in disagreement and in his response recalled scandals surrounding LifeSportTT and Super Industrial Services (SIS).
He went on to state that the reduction in the fuel subsidy “is not meant to be punitive”.
“It is about shared responsibility,” Manning stated.
He said subsidies were inherently “inefficient and unsustainable”, noting that subidised commodities like fuel were maintained through taxes and not by revenue from any State enterprise.
“I remind the population that because you are receiving something for free, it does not mean that it is not being paid for,” Manning said. He added that there was no comparison based on the cost of living among other Caricom countries, that would have justified retaining the subsidy.
“How do you compare an economy where almost everything is subsidised by the State with taxpayer dollars to economies where very little is subsidised?” he questioned. He also said local prices remain among the lowest in the Caribbean and the Western Hemisphere.
Manning said taxpayer money that was not spent on such subsidies could be spent more effectively on “strengthening our social safety net in food cards, grants, unemployment benefits, public transportation and other measures which are designed to protect the poorest amongst us”.
Medicine, empathy
Manning said the Government’s actions were designed to protest the interests of the people and added:
“The Government empathises with the challenges that we all now face.”
He added, however: “Sometimes the most effective economic medicine comes with a bitter taste.”
He later stated that being a minister of finance was not a “popularity contest” and said the United National Congress (UNC) was seeking to place popularity ahead of governance.
Manning said with the Covid-19 pandemic the world, as well as T&T, had weathered one of the sharpest economic downturns in history.
He said this had not come without a cost and “tough decisions and sacrifices have to be made”.
Manning gave the assurance that the Government will stand with citizens as T&T charts a course through “rough waters churned by the pandemic and geopolitical issues”.
On April 8, 2022, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced in the Parliament that the Government had further reduced its fuel subsidy, which meant higher retail prices at gas stations.
From April 19, premium gas increased by $1 at the pumps, jumping from $5.97 and $4.97 to $6.75 and $5.97. The price per litre for diesel also increased from $3.41 to $3.91.