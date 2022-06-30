Manning: Winter coming for non-compliant

There are 4,000 employers in Trinidad and Tobago that are fraudulently not making their contributions to the National Insurance Board (NIB), says Government Minister Brian Manning.
However, he warned that “winter is coming” and the authorities will be going after people who are non-compliant.
He disclosed this during the debate of the National Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022 at the Senate sitting yesterday.
The Bill seeks to amend the National Insurance Act, Chap. 32:01 to provide for the waiver of penalties and interest, to increase the penalty for the provision of false information, to increase the statutory limitation for the commencement of summary proceedings and other related matters.
Independent Senator Anthony Vieira noted that the NIB is under a lot of challenges.
He questioned how many people have actually been charged with making false statements and producing false documents.
He further asked how many cases have been brought by the NIB to recover sums due to the Board.
Vieira said if there is no enforcement of the law, it makes no sense
Manning said they have introduced a method to detect companies that have not been making their contributions.
“We estimate that there are approximately 4,000 employers in Trinidad and Tobago that are fraudulently not making contributions,” he said.
Vieira said under this law you cannot hide behind any company veil, you can go behind any director, manager, officer involved in the offense.
He said unlike typical summary offences you have three years to bring the charge.
“I was really hoping to hear that NIB is going to get serious with enforcement,” he said.
Manning said they have improved detection.
“We are much better at this point in seeing which employers are not in compliance with the law...absolutely after the amnesty period we are going to go after these delinquent employers, I can assure you of that,” he said.
‘Adding value’
Manning said the Bill is twofold in its approach as on one hand it provides for the waiver of penalties and interest on outstanding National Insurance contributions for the period July 31, 2022 to December 31, 2022 while on the other hand simultaneously, it strengthens the enforcement provisions against those mainly false statements or representations to the NIB.
Manning said during the first waiver, a total of 2,310 employers took the opportunity to make outstanding National Insurance contribution payments which brought in an additional $36.8 million in outstanding contributions.
However, he said this was only a small percentage of the contributions income collected in 2012 as the waiver was limited to only employers who were registered with the NIB prior to October 10, 2012 and there was no opportunity at that time for new employers to come into the national insurance system and benefit from the waiver.
He said the Bill presented is applicable to both registered employers existing prior to June 30, 2022 and employers who will register during the waiver period which will extend from July 31, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
The Minister noted that the NIB has been met with some challenges over the years and there has been a deficit between contributions and benefits for the NIB for the national insurance scheme or system for several years.
“The number of persons in the workforce, in terms of people of working age and so on, is also diminishing. So that we have a situation of an aging population, more people in receipt of retirement benefits and then a reduction in the number of persons of working age,” said Manning.
He said the Bill assists the NIB temporarily close the gap between contributions and benefits.
He said during the period of waiver of penalties or the amnesty period the NIB would be the recipient of additional contribution income, thereby adding value to the national insurance fund.
He said the non-payment of NIS by employers has been a perennial problem faced by our country.
This, he said, deprives several persons particularly in lower income groups of access to much needed benefits whilst concurrently enriching the coffers of the employers that avoid making payments.
Manning said the fine and custodial sentence were quite small so that this Bill is significantly increasing the applicable penalties as a strong deterrent for persons who may wish to submit false information during the waiver period and in the future.