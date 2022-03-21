TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is calling on Indian pharmaceutical companies to take advantage of this country’s low energy cost and trained workforce to set up manufacturing plants.
Gopee-Scoon made the call as she addressed the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) on Thursday night, during a business meeting with the High Commission of India in T&T, at the Passage to Asia Restaurant in Chaguanas.
“Trinidad is a gateway to the Americas, so you will find if you set up a manufacturing facility in T&T for pharmaceuticals, it means you would not only be exporting to the Caricom market, which is 16 million people, there could be exports to Central and South America as well.
“Because of the connections, because of all of the agreements we have signed through Caricom and bilaterally within Latin America, it means that’s the market we are looking at,” she said.
As it relates to trade, Gopee-Scoon said India was ranked among the top 20 import sources for this country, with import values steadily growing for the period 2016 to 2020. The latest available figures for 2021 (Jan–Sept) indicate that Trinidad and Tobago imported just over TT $520 million worth of goods from India.
However, she said with the departure of AcelorMittal, there were no new entrants into T&T from India.
The minister highlighted that in 2007, both countries signed a bilateral investment treaty that expired in 2017, but noted that the Government was once again looking at making investment agreements with India.
She indicated that this country has been an exporter of energy and iron and steel products to India and observed that one of the “big ticket” items exported to India from T&T is scrap metal.
Indian High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu said while India’s bilateral trade with Trinidad and Tobago may appear insignificant on the face value, the actual volume of India’s exports could be higher than what is reflected in the figures.
“I have constantly been vouching that the businesses of both countries do more with each other. India has a lot to offer regarding the quality and pricing of commodities and services.
“Some of the critical investment sectors include: information technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITES); pharmaceuticals; agriculture and agro-biotechnology, including spices and cocoa and coconut; new energy, especially wind and solar; tourism and medical tourism; textiles and garments, fashion wear and ethnic wear; automobile and electrical machinery; Ayurveda, traditional medicine and wellness; as well as film, music, and entertainment,” Sahu outlined.
On the issue of facilitation, Sahu said he has been informed by a few Trinidadian entrepreneurs about the problems faced by them in bringing skilled/semi-skilled workers from India for some of the critical business sectors and he hopes this issue will be addressed in a satisfactory manner.
Chaguanas Chamber president Richie Sookhai said that economic diversification should start, given the escalation of food prices and the war in the Ukraine.
“Now is the time to diversify into different sectors, we have so much talent and one of the biggest pool that we have not touched yet is the human capital. Our trade definitely needs to be strengthened with India and other countries,” Sookhai added.