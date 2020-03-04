THE Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) is bracing for the impact of the coronavirus on trade which is expected to be felt within the next four to six weeks when supplies of raw materials from China will either be halted or slowed.
In response to Express questions on how the coronavirus is impacting the manufacturing sector, the TTMA said international reports have indicated that the coronavirus has reduced China’s production of manufactured goods, especially parts and materials, over the last two months.
The association said it can anticipate the same effect in the next few weeks, as delivery times are being extended and Chinese suppliers have closed their doors as a precaution to prevent their employees from being affected the deadly virus.
To mitigate the risk of depleted inventory, T&T manufacturers will have to consider new supply chain management systems, that are not cost effective, but allow for meeting demand through:
• Increasing inventory procurement which reduces cash flow and increases demand on foreign exchange;
• Using alternative suppliers at higher rates; and
• New tooling methods.
“The majority of T&T manufacturers have not been grossly impacted, but are cognisant of the potential risks over the next few weeks. Manufacturers are taking proactive steps to prepare while balancing increases in the cost of doing business and the ease of doing business.”
“T&T manufacturers and contractors that rely on materials procured from China should be prepared for how this disease can affect contractual relationships and if it constitutes a force majeure. Business continuity is a concern for completing projects with materials on order from China but that are inevitably delayed,” the association said.
TTMA said T&T’s top regional exported products are prepared foodstuffs, beverages and spirits, predominantly shipped to Guyana, Jamaica, Grenada, Barbados and St Lucia and the demand for T&T products in these countries are largely driven by the tourism industry.
The association added that the tourism industry, globally, stands to be significantly impacted by reduced travel, which will inevitably reduce demand for products such as food, beverage and spirits.