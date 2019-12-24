Many advantages to banking your wealth

They lined up. In the sun and rain to get into the country’s commercial banks.
Some were banked. Some unbanked.
They needed to exchange or deposit their old $100 notes for the new $100 polymer notes by December 31.
On December 5, National Security Minister Stuart Young announced the demonetisation of the existing $100 bill to a new polymer note, as a national security imperative. In quick order, the Government passed legislation to give the Central Bank the ability to truncate the demonitisation process. To this end, the new bill became legal tender on December 9, and would co-circulate with the old bill until it ceases to have valve on December 31.
Lines of people outside T&T’s banks began on December 9 leading to some banks extending their opening hours at the country’s commercial banks. In a bid to exchange about 7.5 billion in $100 bills before year end, the Central Bank opened on Sunday last to facilitate the currency exchange.
According to Young, what the process has revealed thus far is questionable sums of wealth, in one case a man who walked into a bank with $1 million claiming to be a barber.
Then there are the “mattress-savers”- the people distrustful of banks or unwilling to bank.
And others who favoured a more cultural way of saving: a sou sou hand.
People interviewed by the Sunday Express described banking as a “necessary evil” to get salaries and loans.
“The banking sector today does not cater for someone who is looking to keep their money safe as well as earn somewhat reasonable interest. The spread between earnings generated loans and savings products needs to be looked at. Currently, the customer has no incentive to invest and is subject to fees for everything which actually erodes your savings. Banks also charge for everything. Why not consider an alternative means of investment where it caters for the average man in the street and are your true partners for life with no fees,” one of them told the Sunday Express.
One man said he did not save at the bank.
“I hate the fact that banks force you to pay interest on your own money which they invest and give you nothing in return. Secondly the questions and documentations they require are way too invasive. To bank requires you to give up your rights to privacy of personal data. It’s very difficult to bank due to the rigorous criteria. I’d advise many avoid them if you can,” he said.
Eight banks operate in T&T- First Citizens, Scotiabank, Republic Bank, RBC, JMMB, Citibank, the Bank of Baroda and FirstCaribbean International Bank. The country also has a vibrant mutual fund industry and a host of credit unions.
“After the energy sector, commercial banks pay the highest marginal tax rate at 35 per cent and pay dividends to their shareholders averaging in excess of 50 per cent to their shareholders. The remainder of the profits go into the retained earnings which allows the banks to continue to lend,” said president of the Bankers Association Karen Darbasie.
The unbanked
In a bid to quantify the unbanked, the Express Business sent questions to Darbasie last week.
She said the lastest data available on the percentage of the adult population with bank accounts was that published in September 2011 by the Payment Systems Council of the Central Bank. That paper indicated that Trinidad and Tobago had a banked population of approximately
80 per cent.
“We are not aware of any more up to date information than this,” she said.
In trying to build a profile of what an unbanked citizen, the question was asked to BATT about the demographics of their customers.
“Individual members of the Bankers Association will have an understanding of the demographics of their respective customer bases. BATT itself will not have access to this,” she responded.
Darbasie said published data from the Central Bank indicates that there were approximately 1.6 million deposit accounts held at commercial banks as at 2018.
While banks have been criticised about their stringent requirements to open bank accounts, therefore to access the financial system, Darbasie countered: “The account-opening process is not meant to be prohibitive. Persons must provide information/documentation to open an account in keeping with the legal and regulatory requirements of Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering /Counter Financing of Terrorism.
“A Bank must be reasonably satisfied that it knows the identity of the person, the source of funds and the nature and purpose of the business or transactions that will be processed through the account in order to open the bank account.” That is the Know Your Customer requirement.
Darbasie explained that customers are people who have existing accounts with a bank or banks and have therefore already satisfied the Know Your Customer requirements necessary for opening an account or accounts.
“Banks have and will continue to work with people who may not meet the KYC requirements mentioned above in order to open an account, once a bank is reasonably satisfied of the identity of the person (or entity), the source of the funding, the nature, the purpose of the business or transaction and the risks associated with the business and/or transaction. Each bank makes this determination individually. BATT does not have any input here,” she said. Banks, she said, are not in the business of excluding persons from the financial sector.
“Having said that, inclusion of persons who ought not to be ‘banked’, because such persons cannot reasonably meet the KYC requirements set out above, does not improve monitoring of AML/CFT transactions. Every day, banks open accounts for many persons in accordance with the KYC requirements and will continue to do so,” she said.
She said banks are keenly interested in a “fully banked” economy.
“Providing access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet the needs of the all persons and can be delivered in a responsible and sustainable way will improve the overall quality of lives. In this regard, financial inclusion will permit unbanked workers to realise the economic value of their assets while offering access to the financial market. Indeed, serving the unbanked has benefits beyond financial gain. Through increased access to savings accounts, electronic payments solutions, credit cards, loans, investment portfolios and products, and various other offerings, banks play a pivotal role in helping to build and strengthen that segment of the population and drive growth in the broader economy,” she said.
Darbasie does not believe the exchange process has shown people have a mistrust of the banking sector.
“We thank our customers for the patience and understanding exercised during the rollout of the new $100 polymer notes. Our branch staff and technical teams also deserve praise for their diligence in executing the required changes.The rollout of the new $100 polymer notes demanded an expeditious response by banks.
“This rollout witnessed banks implementing the required changes within very truncated timelines with the aim of mitigating disruptions and generating the best customer outcomes. At this time, most of the onsite and off-site bank ATMs servicing Trinidad & Tobago are dispensing the new polymer notes. Additionally, customers can subscribe to convenient alternative banking channels as provided by respective banks.
“Banks continue to demonstrate their reliability as trusted financial partners in the domestic landscape by delivering added value to their customers. Significant goodwill has been built over time through the trust and confidence reposed in us by customers from all demographics. We do not take this responsibility lightly and remain committed to deepening relationships with all customers. Compelling customer success stories over many years serve as tangible evidence of our integrity, transparency and orientation to delivering customers success,” she said.
Toward financial inclusion
In July, Financial Services Ombudsman Dominic Stoddard embarked on a quest to make T&T more financially literate and inclusive.
“In Trinidad and Tobago, an estimated 21 per cent of the population remains unbanked,” he said at the launch of a committee to examine the country’s financial literacy.
He said financial inclusion means individuals and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs – transactions, payments, savings, credit and insurance – delivered in a responsible and sustainable way.
“Globally, the scale of financial exclusion is astounding and we constructively and deliberately strive for universal financial access, with specific focus on women and young people. But this is not an easy task. Expanding access to finance brings some unique challenges that development practitioners should be thinking about as we push toward universal inclusion,” he said.
At the time, the Central Bank’s financial literacy found that 44 per cent of the population have low financial capability.
“As a country we need to re-examine our relationship with money. Financial literacy is a life skill that you don’t just pick up along the way. Many of us adults would have wished that from an early age we had an opportunity to learn about money, to develop responsible financial behaviour. To properly understand our money scripts.
“We all have money scripts. Internalised, unconscious beliefs about money and what is and is not; what it can and it cannot do. More importantly they drive behaviour leading to outcomes in terms of wealth, security financial independence and yes, poverty. They are often formed in childhood and are reinforced by our life experiences,” he had said.
On financial inclusion, Darbasie said: “BATT cannot speak for all of its members on the topic of financial inclusion. Having said that, financial awareness and education can plan an important role in the changing habits and practices over time for those persons who are not currently “banked”. For those who want to open an account, banks have worked with customers to provide sufficient evidence of receipts, bills and other documents which shows evidence of income and/or sales. This has been done and will continue to be done for those persons willing to open an account with sources of revenue/income that can be validated or proven in some way.”
She said the Banking industry continues to operate in ethical and sustainable ways that address environmental and social impacts through the support of multifaceted initiatives. Ongoing communication and education play a vital role in building awareness, understanding and knowledge of the financial system. For this reason, the Bankers Association unreservedly supports the work of the National Financial Literacy Programme (NFLP) in fostering financial literacy throughout the national community,” she said.
“Ongoing communication and education play a vital role in building awareness, understanding and knowledge of the roles of banks and the financial sector in the economy and bank are committed to continually serving our customers and engaging the public,” she said.