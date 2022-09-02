Many people still suffering

Colm Imbert

painting a positive picture: Finance Minister Colm Imbert makes the feature address at yesterday’s Spotlight on the Economy at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain. —Photo: Ishmael Salandy

Economist Dr Indera Sagewan is not buying into Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s “good times story” about the state of Trinidad and Tobago’s economy.

“The minister speaks of things being so much better, but when we look around us, when we look at the quality of our road network, when we look at crime, those things certainly don’t support the Minister’s good time story,” she said yesterday, in an immediate response to Imbert’s presentation at the Spotlight on the Economy event at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

At the event, Imbert painted a positive picture of T&T’s economy, saying this country has in excess of eight months of import cover, with “almost the highest per capita income country in the Caribbean”, that T&T’s oil and gas revenue was now up to 35 per cent of Government revenue (up from seven per cent in 2015) and that foreign reserves were still close to $7 billion.

He said the projected fiscal deficit at the start of the year was $9 billion but by year’s end it is anticipated to be $2 billion.

In a telephone interview with the Express, Sagewan said people who understood how the economy worked would know that the positive things the minister pointed to, for example the reduction in this country’s debt-to-GDP ratio and the level of foreign reserves, was a function of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which resulted in the global prices of oil and gas increasing to levels that would not have occurred with the war.

“So basically Trinidad and Tobago is benefiting from an intervention that has nothing to do with our own action. It is simply a consequence of the invisible hand acting in our favour and I’m not sure it is a favour we should boast about,” she stated.

Sagewan said Imbert had also put the country on notice that the price of fuel at the pumps will be going up. He said if oil prices remain where they are, in the $95 to $100 range, the subsidy next year will be $2.1 billion. He said the country could not afford it and the Government felt an appropriate cap would be $1 billion per year.

Sagewan responded: “Basically what we are hearing from the minister is that things are going to cut into the purchasing power of citizens. When you add the fact that he is very strong in indicating the Government’s inability to offer public servants a wage increase that is commensurate with the rate of inflation, it means that overall, the signal we are hearing is that we need to continue banding our bellies and cutting household expenditure. This on the majority of the citizenry who, in my view, fall into the middle income and lower income wage category.”

Business groups respond

Also responding to Imbert’s presentation yesterday were the heads of the San Juan Business Association (SJBA) and the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC).

SJBA president Jason Roach noted in a media release that the economy appeared to be recovering within the global context but with increased energy prices, inflation remains a serious problem.

“The Minister of Finance spoke about subsidies primarily on social grants, Water and Sewerage Authority, Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission, as well as fuel. The man on the street will inevitably feel the pressure of inflation,” he said.

On the $2.3 billion Imbert said the proposed four per cent wage increase to public servants would cost the country, Roach said: “This is certainly a burden on taxpayers’ dollars and the bottom line is that we are paying for an item that isn’t yielding optimum utility and performance.”

CCIC president Richie Sookhai said he is pleased to see that the Government had finally recognised the importance of the non-energy sector and its contribution to the economy, since it carried the country forward during the period of lower oil and gas prices.

Sookhai said crime and Infrastructure continued to warrant greater emphasis and resources since this can negatively impact the economy and the ability to attract potential investors.

He said the Chaguanas Chamber wanted to see more attention placed on the service providers at Customs, which would ensure the goods and services are available in a timely manner and also assist in the prevention of the entry of contraband into the country.

