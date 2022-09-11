Many to benefit from FastCash

TERM Finance (St Lucia) Ltd has obtained regulatory clearance to proceed with the acquisition of FastCash (St Lucia) Ltd.
FastCash Ltd is a subsidiary of the FastCash Group which has grown to become one of the largest unsecured consumer lenders in the Eastern Caribbean.
Term Finance last Saturday, said through its 9 operating markets, it has disbursed approximately US$300 million in loans to over 100,000 customers since its inception almost two decades ago.
Existing FastCash customers would immediately benefit from access to Term Finance’s web-based suite of services (www.termfinance.com), including more flexible loan terms, attractive rates and an enhanced, fully digitized, customer experience.
“This deal paves the way for Term Finance to expand its reach and technology solutions throughout the Eastern Caribbean. The combined entity will be positioned as one of the largest and most diversified unsecured consumer lenders in the Caribbean Region. Term Finance’s advisors are McNamara & Co, M Hamel-Smith & Co and Ernst & Young,” the news release added.
Speaking about the acquisition, chief executive officer of Term Finance Holdings Oliver Sabga told the Express yesterday, that over the past five years of operating in the Eastern Caribbean, the private company has observed the size and success of FastCash.
“We are excited to bring our teams together to create something special for our customers. This deal would not have been possible without the collective effort of both FastCash and Term Finance’s teams. I am excited to see what we can do together,” Sabga said.
Term Finance is a T&T based online lender, focused on providing responsible credit, product financing and MasterCard products to employees and small-medium size businesses across T&T, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and St Lucia.
In March 2021, First Citizens acquired 19.9 per cent of the holding company. With finance backing from First Citizens, the business has grown to service thousands of customers regionally every month.