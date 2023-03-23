Maritime, Central Bank given six months to find resolution

DISCUSSIONS are being held between attorneys for Maritime Life (Caribbean) Ltd and the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) to determine the way forward in a lawsuit over Maritime’s exclusion in the bid for Colonial Life Insurance Company Ltd (CLICO) and its subsidiary British American Trinidad (BAT) in 2019.
The parties have been given six months by the High Court to determine the way forward with the matter.
They are to report back to the court on their decision on a date in September that is yet to be set.
With the discussions being held, there is a possibility that the lawsuit may be without it going to trial.
This was indicated yesterday during a virtual hearing before Justice Devindra Rampersad.
Attorneys for both sides informed the judge that they wished to hold discussions on the substantive claim in an attempt to come to a resolution.
While this was so, lawyers for the CBTT also made an application for the lifting of an injunction against it in which it was being prevented from finalising the transfer of the portfolios to Barbados-based Sagicor.
Sagicor was the company that won the bidding process ahead of Maritime Life to purchase CLICO even though its initial bid was approximately $300 million more than that of Sagicor.
At yesterday’s hearing, attorney Ian Benjamin, SC, made an application for the lifting of the injunction, indicating that CBTT had relinquished control of CLICO since December 1 last year.
In this regard, he said his client no longer had control over the conglomerate and to whom its assets were to be sold.
Based on his submissions, Justice Rampersad allowed the parties to discuss whether the injunction should in fact be lifted without the court’s intervention.
They were allowed until March 27 to do so.
Should the parties fail to come to an agreement, Justice Rampersad said that on April 29, he will give directions in-chambers as to the way forward with the injunction.
Maritime Life is accusing the CBTT of acting irrationally, unfairly and unconstitutionally by entering into sale and purchase agreements with Sagicor.
Last October the Privy Council dismissed an appeal by the CBTT over the decision of Justice Rampersad to grant leave to Maritime Life to pursue judicial review proceedings against it.
Maritime’s claim stated that even though it had emerged as the sole participant in the second round of bidding, it did not win the bid.
Instead, it was invited to participate in a third round of bidding, when it bid $7.86 billion for the CLICO portfolio and $516.8 million for BAT– approximately $300 million more than Sagicor’s bid.
In spite of this, Sagicor came out on top.
In Maritime’s claim constitutional elements were also introduced in which the insurance company asserted that its constitutional right to equal treatment under sections 4(b) and 4(d) of the Constitution were breached since it did not receive the same standard of treatment from the CBTT as it had accorded to Sagicor.
While attorneys for the CBTT accepted that the principles of equal treatment enshrined in section 4(d) applied to its oversight of the bidding process and its subsequent approval of the sales to Sagicor, they sought to submit before the judges that Maritime’s constitutional challenge should be struck out on the basis that there was no evidence of any violation of any constitutional rights.
They also submitted that there was no evidence of the CBTT breaching its public law duties and therefore, leave to file the judicial review proceedings ought to have not been granted.
In addition, the attorneys argued that Maritime’s claim did not have a realistic prospect of success.
But the judges disagreed.
“...The Board considers that not only is there an arguable case with a reasonable prospect of success that the appellant’s oversight of the bidding process and its subsequent approval of the sales was amenable to judicial review, but also that it was in fact amenable to challenge, though the exact public law duties engaged are to be determined at the hearing on the merits.
“This ground of appeal does not meet the threshold of some exceptional circumstance establishing plainly that leave should not have been granted. Rather, the courts below were plainly correct in relation to the amenability ground,” the judgment stated.
In March of 2019 Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced at the media conference that the Central Bank had identified Sagicor as the preferred bidder even though its bid was $300 million lower than Maritime’s.
Imbert had confirmed that the CBTT had made its recommendation but he had made no decision as he would not be a “rubber stamp”.
He also indicated that the Central Bank was concerned about selling the CLICO Traditional Insurance Portfolio (TIPs) to a company that was less stable then the preferred bidder and which might be unable to manage the portfolio.
With the appeal being dismissed, the matter is now remitted to the High Court for trial.
Appearing on behalf of the Central Bank were attorneys Ian Benjamin, SC, Kerwyn Garcia and Dionne Springer while Fyard Hosein, SC, Joseph Middleton, Sasha Bridgemohansingh, Annette Mamchan and Aadam Hosein appeared on behalf of Maritime Life.