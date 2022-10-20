Maritime gets all-clear from Privy Council

MARITIME Life (Caribbean) Ltd has been given the all-clear by the Privy Council to pursue its claim against the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) over its exclusion in the bid for Colonial Life Insurance Company Ltd (CLICO) and its subsidiary British American Trinidad (BAT) in 2019.
This came after five Privy Council law lords yesterday dismissed an appeal brought by the CBTT against the decision of a High Court judge to grant leave to Maritime Life in April of 2020 to file a claim for judicial review against the bank’s decision.
While the Central Bank subsequently filed a challenge against the ruling of Justice Devindra Rampersad in the local Court of Appeal, in February of last year that appeal was shot down in a majority ruling by a three-judge panel.
This led to the bank taking its legal battle to this country’s final Appeal Court in London, England. However, the five British judges, Lords Hodge, Sales, Hamblen, Leggatt and Stephens, unanimously dismissed the appeal.
Maritime Life is accusing the CBTT of acting irrationally, unfairly and unconstitutionally by entering into sale and purchase agreements with the insurance company’s Barbados-based rival Sagicor.
In addition to granting the leave application, Justice Rampersad had also granted an injunction preventing the CBTT from finalizing the transfer of the portfolios to Sagicor.
Maritime’s claim stated that even though it had emerged as the sole participant in the second round of bidding, it did not win the bid.
Instead, it was invited to participate in a third round of bidding, when it bid $7.86 billion for the CLICO portfolio and $516.8 million for BAT’s—approximately $300 million more than Sagicor’s bid.
In spite of this, Sagicor came out on top.
In Maritime’s claim constitutional elements were also introduced in which the insurance company asserted that its constitutional right to equal treatment under sections 4(b) and 4(d) of the Constitution were breached since it did not receive the same standard of treatment from the CBTT as it had accorded to Sagicor.
While attorneys for the CBTT accepted that the principles of equal treatment enshrined in section 4(d) applied to its oversight of the bidding process and its subsequent approval of the sales to Sagicor, they sought to sought to submit before the judges that Maritime’s constitutional challenge should be struck out on the basis that there was no evidence of any violation of any constitutional rights.
They also submitted that there was no evidence of the CBTT breaching its public law duties and therefore, leave to file the judicial review proceedings ought to have not been granted.
In addition to that, the attorneys argued that Maritime’s claim did not have a realistic prospect of success.
But the judges disagreed.
“… The Board considers that not only is there an arguable case with a reasonable prospect of success that the appellant’s oversight of the bidding process and its subsequent approval of the sales was amenable to judicial review, but also that it was in fact amenable to challenge, though the exact public law duties engaged are to be determined at the hearing on the merits.
“This ground of appeal does not meet the threshold of some exceptional circumstance establishing plainly that leave should not have been granted. Rather, the courts below were plainly correct in relation to the amenability ground,” the judgment stated.
In March of 2019 Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced at the media conference that the Central Bank had identified Sagicor as the preferred bidder even though its bid was $300 million lower than Maritime’s.
Imbert had confirmed that the CBTT had made its recommendation but he had made no decision as he would not be a “rubber stamp.” He also indicated that the Central Bank was concerned about selling the CLICO Traditional Insurance Portfolio (TIPs) to a company that was less stable then the preferred bidder and which might be unable to manage the portfolio.
With the appeal being dismissed, the matter is now remitted to the High Court for trial. A date for the start of the trial however, is yet to be set.
Appearing on behalf of the Central Bank were attorneys Ian Benjamin, SC, Kerwyn Garcia and Dionne Springer instructed by Charles Russell Speechlys LLP (London), while Edward Fitzgerald, KC, Fyard Hosein, SC, Joseph Middleton, Sasha Bridgemohansingh, Annette Mamchan and Aadam Hosein instructed by Simons Muirhead & Burton LLP appeared on behalf of Maritime Life.
The Central Bank yesterday told the Express via WhatsApp: “The Central Bank takes note of today’s judgment. We await the next steps in the legal process.”