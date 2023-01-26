Mark: Govt putting fuel subsidy pressure on gas station owners

Opposition Senator Wade Mark on Wednesday called on Government to pay the fuel subsidy directly to Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, instead of putting pressure on gas station owners.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has sought the approval of the Parliament for supplementary funding in the sum of $815.6 million for fiscal 2022 for two ministries, including $800 million for the Ministry of Energy related to fuel subsidy payments owed to the Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) and the United Independent Petroleum Company Ltd (Unipet).