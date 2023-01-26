Mark: Govt putting fuel subsidy pressure on gas station owners

Opposition Senator Wade Mark on Wednesday called on Government to pay the fuel subsidy directly to Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, instead of putting pressure on gas station owners.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert has sought the approval of the Parliament for supplementary funding in the sum of $815.6 million for fiscal 2022 for two ministries, including $800 million for the Ministry of Energy related to fuel subsidy payments owed to the Trinidad and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) and the United Independent Petroleum Company Ltd (Unipet).
The debate, which began in the House of Representatives on Monday, moved to the Senate on Wednesday.
Speaking in the Senate, at the Red House in Port of Spain, Mark said: “Why can’t the Government, instead of putting pressure on NP and Unipet who have to beg on their knees for money that they have collected and passed back to the minister, why can’t the Government not pay the subsidies directly to Paria? Why are you going through NP and Unipet?”
He said the owners of NP gas stations and Unipet were experiencing cash flow problems when they did not get their refund in time. He said the subsidy was only given in the months of July and September. “What was happening with these NP gas station owners and owners of Unipet stations between the months of February when Russia invaded Ukraine right up to the month of July. And what about August and September? There is a need for the Government of T&T to think outside of the box,” he said.
He said Imbert said the Government could not budget properly for subsidies and this caused the Government to be forced to go into the Consolidated Fund. He dismissed Imbert’s explanation saying that Imbert had to have had adequate knowledge and could have made allocation to the Ministry of Energy for the subsidy from the budget, especially at the time of the $3 billion supplementation in the mid-year review. “The question is why the Minister did not allocate more money to subsidies in May, June and July. And could he not make a public statement to the population on what was taking place?” Mark asked.
Mark said in the mid-term review Imbert allocated $300 million for the fuel subsidy. This, notwithstanding the fact that Imbert himself admitted that the price of oil went to $124 a barrel. “But we are being advised that because of unforeseen circumstances and the volatility of the global energy market place, the Government was unable to make proper projections for the allocation needed for subsidies to the Ministry of Energy that would ultimately have to go to NP and Unipet stations, because they are the ones collecting VAT and subsidies and have to sent it to the Ministry of Finance who has to give Paria monies”. He said this long convoluted bureaucratic arrangement was detrimental to the gas station dealers.
He said Imbert confessed that he and his technocrats from the month of February when the war broke out in Ukraine, had oil prices under review and constant supervision. So how then was the Government was caught flat-footed and unable to project the kind of subsidy they needed, he asked.
Mark said Imbert is always on Twitter but could not find himself on Twitter to tell the country that the Government had accessed, via two tranches, $850 million from the Consolidated Fund, $800 million of which went to subsidies. Stating that this was done without parliament’s authorisation, Mark said: “There was no transparency, accountability, scrutiny, probity or debate. We are now debating $850 million- out of which $800 million went to subsidy, after the fact. Stable closed after the horse bolted.”
He said the Government was hoodwinking the Parliament by saying that this was done without first coming to Parliament because of “unforeseen circumstances”.
