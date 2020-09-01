Massy, Ayoung-Chee look to nudge customers

WITH the current economic fallout caused by COVID-19, senior vice president of people and culture at Massy Holdings Julie Avey and past Project Runway winner, Anya Ayoung-Chee have embarked on an all-local campaign to help push micro, small and medium sized enterprises to boost the country’s economy during the pandemic.
In an interview with Express Business, Ayoung Chee said for the past two years she has been having meetings with Avey to come up with ideas on how to showcase local micro businesses more and also for them to get greater access to customers across the country.
She said: “Avey and I created a new platform called ‘NUDGE’ for such purpose, which will advance small business by leveraging the considerable influence and commitment of the private sector to support national development. NUDGE was launched to act as a facilitator for its first 16 entrepreneurs selected for their underlying missions, their commitment to social and environmental causes and their considerations of environmental sustainability.”
As a result of the establishment of NUDGE, the Massy Group has arranged a pop up stand, at selected Massy Stores for new products, such as body creams, handcraft items, bags and other local products which are currently available until sometime this month.
Avey said the name NUDGE came about as they saw this platform, as space to encourage small businesses to continue their trade in this trying economy.
Avey said NUDGE and Massy Learning Institute will be complimented by an Accelerator that Massy is launching to put resources (funds, skills, community) to the great ideas and future businesses that are home grown.
“This is a project that I strongly believe, that you may not see the rewards right away, but it will have a social impact in years to come and while the stand will only be at Massy Stores until the end of September, we are hopeful that the products can become a staple in stores for customers to purchase.”
Avey and Ayoung-Chee called on Caribbean corporations, governments and big businesses to come on board and help the small entrepreneurs as they said, “If small business benefits, then so does the marketplace which hosts them. So do the big businesses that decide to invest, and so does the consumer, and so does the country, the region.”
According to Ayoung-Chee, NUDGE was created so Caribbean entrepreneurs and people can emerge from static and traditional thinking that prohibit them from starting a side hustle or a business because they are bound by a certain job title.
The past Project Runway winner noted that with Covid-19, many small businesses have become more vulnerable and are trying to keep afloat. This is why the venture is so important at this time.
“NUDGE transcends the idea that creativity and good business are separate, seeing the idea as standing in the way of economic rejuvenation. Indeed, the social enterprise’s relevance has only been reaffirmed by the onslaught of the pandemic and my aim also is to take the company international for our local products to be marketed,” Ayoung-Chee said.
The Massy representative also said that businesses can not afford to hold on to the old ways of doing business and most allow employees to engage in entrepreneurship, especially in this pandemic, where some workers may have a cut in salary or fewer working hours.
The NUDGE pop up stands will be in Massy Stores in West Mall, Trincity and Gulf View daily from 10am to 5pm, until the end of September.
The pop-up stands would be in additional Massy Stores in Maraval, St. Ann’s, St. Augustine and Marabella on the weekends.