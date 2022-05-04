MASSY Holdings Ltd has concluded the sale of its Barbados insurance company, Massy United Insurance Ltd to Coralisle Group, according to a statement from the Bermuda-based purchaser.
In a statement issued on September 7, 2021, Massy said its Barbados subsidiary entered into a share purchase agreement with the Coralisle Group to sell 100 per cent of the Barbados insurance company’s share capital for US$90.5 million. Yesterday’s statement made no mention of the purchase price.
The Massy company now operates within the Coralisle Group as CG United Insurance Ltd (CG United).
In a news release yesterday, the Coralisle Group said the acquisition significantly expands its presence across the Caribbean, adding 14 new markets where CG United operates. These include Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Montserrat, Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent, Saint Maarten, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Curacao, Aruba, Jamaica and Belize. The CG United brand will be rolled out incrementally across the above jurisdictions as respective regulatory requirements are duly satisfied in each territory, Coralisle said.
Coralisle Group and CG United have complementary operations in The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, British Virgin Islands, Barbados and the Cayman Islands, with minimal overlap in their product offerings.
The acquisition of CG United is a ‘game changer’ for the Group.
CG Chairman Dr Grant Gibbons said the transaction ‘aligns perfectly with our strategic objective to grow responsibly toward becoming the insurer of choice in the Caribbean.
‘It strengthens and expands our presence in the region, positioning us in new and existing markets to deliver a full range of insurance solutions, including comprehensive regional coverage.’
CG Chief Executive Officer Naz Farrow said the acquisition was driven by its potential to generate new business and the commercial, cultural and organizational synergies of the two insurance groups.
Farrow said: “We are two well-established companies whose experience, skills and product lines are well matched to meet customer needs in all circumstances. We will work to advance the existing strengths and values United has built over decades.
“In particular, the acquisition will allow us to introduce, over time, CG Health, Life and Pension solutions to the markets where CG United operates, building on its strengths in property and casualty insurance.”
“We are now working to make sure the transition for CG United customers is seamless. This means working closely with their agents and brokers in multiple markets, supporting their service commitments and ultimately providing clients with access to new and enhanced products at competitive pricing.”