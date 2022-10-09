Also on October 4, Massy announced the appointment of Vaughn Martin as an executive director on the company’s board of directors, effective October 1.
O’Brien, who was listed as 64 in Massy’s 2021 annual report, served as executive vice president and chairman of the board for the Motors & Machines portfolio. He joined the Massy group in November 2005 and has held various senior positions at Sagicor, the Barbados-based financial services group and also served as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce in 2002 and 2003.
O’Brien held directorships on the boards of RGM Ltd, DFL Caribbean and the Tourism and Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago.
Massy Holdings operates throughout the Caribbean and has a major operation in Colombia.
After years labelled as a conglomerate, Massy in 2018 started describing itself as an investment management/holding company engaged in three main industry portfolios: integrated retail, motor and machines and gas products in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean region.
Steps to global
Massy has taken three decisions in the last two years on the path to announcing its global aspirations:
• It established a Divested Funds Portfolio in February 2021;
• It announced a 20:1 stock split in its 2021 annual report, which increased its issued share capital from 98,969,227 ordinary shares to 1,979,384,540 shares. The new shares, resulting from the share split, began trading on March 14, 2022. The price of the company’s shares on the T&T Stock Exchange was $106 before the split and $5.30 afterwards. The company closed at $4.54 last Friday, which means the stock has declined by 14.33 per cent since the new shares started trading; and
• The company cross-listed its shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on January 27, 2022.
In an interview in the Express Business, published in December 2021, Massy Group president and CEO, Gervase Warner said the group set about divesting non-core and under-performing assets in 2019 and by the end of its 2021 financial year, on September 30, 2021, it had sold 15 assets for a total sale value of US$125.41 million.
Not all of the companies divested were underperforming, the Massy CEO said in the interview.
“Massy Technologies was not one of the businesses that was producing returns below its cost of capital. In fact, Massy Technologies was a high-return business.
However, it was not strategic to the group and so—although I loved the company and its people—we sold it to the PBS Technology Group,” which is owned by the Musson group of Jamaica. Massy Technologies was sold for US$61 million.
The Divested Funds Portfolio was built up from the proceeds of the sale of the 15 assets. In the December 2021 interview, Warner agreed that the portfolio constituted a war chest that can be deployed for future merger and acquisition activity, said, .
The portfolio was established on February 24, 2021 with US$70 million and received another US$12.2 million on December 3, 2021.
By the end of 2021 the portfolio held US$90.15 million, but it declined by 7.6 per cent by June 30, 2022, when it held US$83.29 million.
In the December, 2021 interview, Warner said when the sale of Barbados-based Massy United Insurance to Bermuda’s Coralisle Group was completed, the US$90.5 million proceeds of that sale were expected to be added to the portfolio, bringing it to US$180 million.
The sale was concluded in early May, but it does no appear as though the proceeds of the sale of the insurance company had been deposited into the portfolio by the end of June.