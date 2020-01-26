MASSY Holdings advances

This week, we at Bourse review the financial performance of MASSY Holdings Ltd (MASSY) for the year ended on September 30, 2019.

MASSY Holdings Ltd (MASSY)

MASSY Holdings Ltd (MASSY) reported a Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) of $5.76 for the full year ended September 30, 2019, an 8.3 per cent improvement over the reported 2018 figure of $5.32. Group Revenue remained relatively flat, increasing to $11.6b for 2019 (up 0.4 per cent).