MASSY improves, AMCL stumbles

This week, we at Bourse review the financial performance of two major conglomerates listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, Massy Holdings Ltd (MASSY) and Ansa McAL Ltd (AMCL). Despite a decline in revenue, MASSY’s overall performance improved due to cost containment and one-off gains from the divestment of its security business operations. Conversely, costs associated with AMCL’s acquisition and restructuring efforts would have offset the impact of its top line growth.