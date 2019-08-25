MASSY improves, AMCL stumbles

This week, we at Bourse review the financial performance of two major conglomerates listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, Massy Holdings Ltd (MASSY) and Ansa McAL Ltd (AMCL). Despite a decline in revenue, MASSY’s overall performance improved due to cost containment and one-off gains from the divestment of its security business operations. Conversely, costs associated with AMCL’s acquisition and restructuring efforts would have offset the impact of its top line growth.
Note: This article has been condensed from its full version, which is available at www.bourseinvestment.com Massy Holdings Ltd (MASSY) Massy Holdings Ltd (MASSY) reported Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) of $3.84 for the nine-month period (9M) ended June 30, 2019, a 6.4 per cent improvement from the EPS of $3.61 reported in the prior comparable period.