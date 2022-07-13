Massy Stores CEO Roxane De Freitas

‘here to stay’: Massy Stores CEO Roxane De Freitas, centre, shows the thumbs-up sign with, from left, the San Juan Business Association’s Abraham Ali, MP for Barataria/ San Juan Saddam Hosein, president of the San Juan Business Association Jason Roach and store manager Neela Rambharose following the unveiling of the signage of the newest branch of Massy Stores at Eastern Main Road in San Juan yesterday. —Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

MASSY Holdings made an investment of $50 million renovating and transforming Massy Stores San Juan, which was previously a Diskomart.

Speaking to reporters following the ribbon cutting at the supermarket yesterday, Massy Stores CEO Roxane De Freitas said the investment encompassed all of the health and safety aspects, along with staff training, equipment, stock as well as changing the flooring, lighting and air-conditioning.

“It’s a big investment, which signifies that Massy Stores is here to stay and we consider it an important location in San Juan. The reason why we moved from the Diskomart setting is that the loyalty programme, which is offered by Massy Stores, was not part of the Diskomart offer. So it was about widening the variety of offerings for the customers. An ATM machine is also now available,” the executive said.

She noted persons in possession of Trinidad and Tobago Association of Retired Persons (TTARP) cards can get a three-per cent discount on their grocery bill, along with other benefits.

This conversion, De Freitas outlined, is the 22nd Massy Store in the country.

“We have different sizes, such as the super centres, the regular supermarket model and we have mini neighbourhood ones, where customers can run and pick up a few items.”

She noted that the supermarket has about 50 staff members and most came from Ramish & Leela Supermarket after the Massy group’s Diskomart brand took it over in October 2020.

Questioned about the crime situation that affects businesses across the country, De Freitas said that the group has invested significantly in CCTV cameras, along with security officers to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

“We also have a close relationship to the protective services in the area, so any unforeseen incident, we are able to get that response needed,” she highlighted.

In giving back to the community, she pointed out that the supermarket has adopted the Audrey Mollineau Halfway House for the Elderly in Barataria.

“We support the home with hampers and we have generous customers, who also help us contribute to the home,” De Freitas added.

