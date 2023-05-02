Massy Marabella gets self checkout machines

Massy Stores debuted its seventh self-checkout service at its Marabella store on Friday, transforming the way we think about traditional grocery shopping in Trinidad and Tobago. The following six locations also have self-checkout lanes: Brentwood, Trincity, Gulf View, Westmoorings, Maraval, and St Augustine.
Store manager Leslie Ann Edwards announced that before the end of the year, the new self-checkout systems would be accessible at all 23 locations. She was speaking at the Marabella launch, as customers were treated to a fun in-store experience.
According to Edwards, the self-checkout service speeds up the transaction for customers who don’t have time to wait in line at the cashier to make their purchases.
Customers can be comfortable that the experience is secure, according to Edwards, because security cameras are watching every aspect of the transaction and a designated attendant is continuously monitoring the system.
Edwards outlined the effectiveness of the brand-new self-checkout machines and the low likelihood that anyone would remove an item from the store before making a purchase.
“The system would sound when you scan an item and it isn’t cashed, alerting us that something isn’t right. An attendant would then approach the customer to inform them that the item hadn’t been cashed. The transaction would then be processed once more, and the customer would keep going until it was finished. The system will ask you how you would like to pay after the transaction is complete. There are two options: debit or credit card. You simply tap “OK,” and that’s all, she said.
The Express Business spoke with a few customers who used the self-checkout option for the first time.
It can save time by not having to stand in line at the cash register, according to Sheldon Baal from Marabella, who found the procedure to be very simple and convenient. “I’ve used it before because I’ve travelled abroad, but having the user manual on hand at the device is quite beneficial for someone unfamiliar with it,” he added.
Another customer, who only identified herself as Cheryl from Marabella, adds that while she doesn’t mind utilising the self-checkout service, she prefers human interaction.
Another customer, who only gave his name as Mr Singh, expressed his satisfaction with the cashless option and his intention to continue using the service.
According to Varesha Ramnath, Promotion Team Lead at Massy, locations such as Diego Martin and Alyce Glenn will be the next to get the new self-checkout service.
“Everything in the store is labelled with a barcode,” she stated. You’ll note that our bakery items now have barcodes as well. At the self-checkout, you can scan out anything available for purchase in the store. “
It gives shoppers another quick, simple, cashless option for buying their groceries. “Having your credit card or Linx card negates having to go to an ATM to withdraw money just to get a few items when you look at crime and people not wanting to walk around with a lot of money on them,” Ramnath added.
Although the service is largely self-managed, she pointed out that attendants will also be on hand to guide customers through the steps or respond to any queries they might have. “Customers can also use their Massy card with the self-checkout option,” she explained. You can also earn and use your points.
Ramnath insists that there is no risk of job loss for Massy Stores’ current personnel despite the company’s continued adoption of technology to improve the shopping experience for customers.
To make sure that the customer experience at the self-checkout is seamless and complements the time spent in-store, she added, we have actually hired even more attendants.
DJ Ana (Ana-Leesa Ramnarine) and Ultra Simmo (Jordan Simmons) provided entertainment at the Marabella opening, while shoppers received in-store freebies.