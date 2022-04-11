THE Government has again been called on to make doing business easier, after Massy Stores yesterday opened its largest supermarket in the country without its pharmacy division, which has not been granted a licence.
The company’s newest outlet at Brentwood development in Edinburgh, Chaguanas, was opened yesterday with the feature address by Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.
Massy Stores chief executive officer Roxanne De Freitas, in her remarks, said “unfortunately our pharmacy has not yet received its licence and we hope to get that this week”.
“So we ask the minister to continue to work with us to simplify the ease of doing business in Trinidad and Tobago, as this encourages investment and allows projects to bear fruit earlier,” De Freitas said.
The Brentwood outlet has been some 11 years in the making, and is the largest store to be opened in Trinidad during the pandemic.
Gopee-Scoon later said “the retail experience forms an integral part of our lives and plays a catalytic role in the revitalisation of our economy”.
“According to the Central Statistical Office (CSO), as at 2019, the sector comprised approximately 8,656 business establishments, contributes an estimated 13 per cent or approximately $20.3 billion annually to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs in excess of 78,000 persons,” the minister said.
Gopee-Scoon applauded Massy Stores for “continuously supplying and expanding the use of local and regional products” and for investing in the Borough of Chaguanas.
The new Massy store offers special opening hours to accommodate the elderly, curbside pick-up, self-checkout and an on-site ATM, among a range of services. It also accepts Government-issued food cards.
Plan, save
De Freitas noted the challenges facing businesses like supermarkets to keep prices down with “tremendous supply chain and inflationary pressures”.
De Freitas went on to advise shoppers that planning weekly meals and shopping helps save money.
“Make a list and pick up what you need,” De Freitas said.
Executive chairman, Integrated Retail Portfolio, Massy Group, David Affonso, noted that the outlet was the company’s 23rd in T&T and 61st in the region.
Affonso was among those speaking of challenges under the Covid-19 pandemic and “some seem to be waiting and hoping for things to settle down, to return to normal, at Massy stores we do not”.
He said some might say the last two years were “kinder” to the supermarket industry but they had been some of the most difficult and “it is not over yet”.
The company in the last two years embarked on its “most rapid expansion drive in history, opening 13 new stores across the region in just 18 months”, which were planned before the onset of the pandemic.
Three shops were opened in Trinidad, in Arima, Freeport and San Juan, while five were in St Lucia, three in Guyana and one each in Barbados and St Vincent.
Massy also gave more than $1 million to its staff and associates in recognition of their efforts, he said, among a series of social benefit programmes during which Massy recorded its “highest ever investment in love and care”.
Also speaking was Massy CEO Gervase Warner who commended Brentwood developers Caribbean Housing Ltd and its founder, Dr Krishna Bahadoorsingh, for the standard of infrastructure.
Warner said he felt he was “in Miami” on entering the development and later emphasised the role of supermarkets in bringing communities together.
Noting global supply chain interruptions, Warner said the world was facing “crazy, mad inflation” and that some goods had run short.
Warner said among the ways in which Massy Stores was trying to navigate this was through seeking sources and buying more local.