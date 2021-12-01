Massy Stores has expanded its operations with the opening of its newest supermarket at Freeport.
Chief executive of Massy Stores Roxane De Freitas and her team were at the location for the official opening of the new branch yesterday.
She said, “This is our 20th store in the Massy supermarket chain. Massy Stores Freeport is also our second location in central Trinidad.
“No longer do the customers of Freeport have to venture out of the community to find quality cuts of meats, an array of frozen foods, our delicious ready-to-go meals, our wide selection of local and foreign produce and many other delicious tasty items. The location of this store is conveniently positioned to not only serve the Freeport community but also serve the customers who make the journey from north Trinidad to south Trinidad daily,” she said. “The Freeport parallel access road and the set-up of this location at Highway Plaza afford customers the time-saving convenience of doing their shopping en-route to their southbound or northbound destinations. Parking is secure and available at this ground level and on level two above the store as well as on the road just outside the parking lot.”
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) chairman Henry Awong welcomed the supermarket chain to Freeport.
He said, “It will augur well for the community by means of jobs and local economic development in this area.”
De Freitas said customers can get more value for money through the company’s promotional activities and its Massy card programme.
She said, “As a Massy card holder, you can earn points on your purchases and redeem points to purchase anything in the store or to pay for items and services offered by our Massy card partners.
“There are times we may falter, for example, if an item must be exchanged (but) we honour all exchanges and returns in keeping with our established policies.”
The sustainable way
De Freitas noted: “We are doing our best to operate sustainably at Massy Stores. We have partnered with New Age Recycling and Mega Recycling to route cardboard used by stores to the recycling plants where the boxes used by the stores are crushed and re-formed into new ones. To date, a total of 38 metric tonnes of cardboard collected at Massy Stores locations has been recycled. Incorporated as well within Massy Stores, insulated roofing designs using LED lighting, both of which are more energy efficient. We have also switched to R-404A gas — a gas with zero ozone layer impact, used in our new refrigeration equipment. We continue our drive to reduce waste plastic by encouraging our customers to use our reusable bags.”
In keeping with the Christmas theme this year, the reusable bags are red, she said.
The supermarket chain continues to follow all Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and customers.
De Freitas said, “We have also installed UV light systems at all locations, including this one. The UV germicidal lamps form part of the central air conditioning systems and they treat for mould, bacteria, germs, viruses, etc.
“We partnered with the La Quesa Early Educational Unit at the La Quesa Community Centre in Freeport to support the work of the school in providing early childhood education to the families in the community. Two weeks ago, we started our work with the school and brought some early Christmas cheer when we gifted six students, whose families were impacted by Covid with toys and hampers. In addition, proceeds from the sale of our limited-edition red (reusable) bags will be donated to the school,” she said.