Massy’s US$ portfolio could be US$180 million next year

IN THE last three years, the publicly listed Massy Holdings Ltd has developed a fully diversified investment portfolio, which now totals about US$90 million, that can be deployed for merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the future, the group’s CEO, Gervase Warner said in an interview with Express Business on Friday.
Speaking on the day Massy’s 2021 results were published, Warner agreed that the portfolio constitutes a war chest for future M&A activity, but he added that, in the meantime, the funds are being managed for growth and principal preservation.
Massy’s US-dollar investment portfolio can be leveraged (borrowed against) if the group is positioned to acquire a large asset, he said, as the investments are placed through Morgan Stanley and Pershing, US financial companies that have extended established lines of credit on the Massy portfolio.
The portfolio is being overseen by Massy CFO, Ian Chinapoo, and the group’s treasurer, Duane Hinkson, and is managed by Rachel Belgrave. Warner himself is part of the ALCO (asset-liability) committee that is responsible for oversight of the portfolio.
He said if the sale of Barbados-based Massy United Insurance to Bermuda’s Coralisle Group is completed in the current financial year, the proceeds of that divestment are expected to be added to the portfolio. On August 30, 2021, Massy agreed to sell 100 per cent of the insurance company for US$90.5 million, subject to regulatory approval. The Port of Spain-based group has received approval from the home regulators of the transaction—in Bermuda and Barbados, Warner said.
The investment portfolio was developed as a result of a conscious decision Massy took in 2018 to focus on its three main portfolios of business—integrated retail, motors and machines and gas products—while seeking to divest its non-core assets.
The company’s 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) discloses that “a major breakthrough” for the group came in 2018, when Massy’s senior leaders examined the performance of the companies in the group. That strategy exercise identified that 48 per cent of the group’s operating assets at an operating company level were producing returns below the group’s Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC).
According to the MDA, between 2019 and 2021, the group implemented a strategy to focus on its three main portfolios, “improving the returns on some underperforming assets and divesting non-core and under-performing assets.”
As a result, in 2021, less than 20 per cent of the group’s operating assets are now producing returns below the group’s WACC and most of those assets are related to non-core real estate, according to the MDA.
Warner said the Massy Group set about divesting non-core and under-performing assets in 2019 and by the end of its 2021 financial year on September 30, 2021, had sold 15 assets for a total sale value of US$125.41 million.
Not all of the companies divested were underperforming, the Massy CEO said.
“Massy Technologies was not one of the businesses that was producing returns below its cost of capital. In fact, Massy Technologies was a high return business. However, it was not strategic to the group and so—although I loved the company and its people—we sold it to the PBS Technology Group,” which is owned by the Musson group of Jamaica. Massy Technologies was sold for US$61 million.
He said the rationale beind the sale of a company like Massy Technologies in 2020 is that it gave the group US dollars.
“There were two things happening at the same time: divesting distractions so that we could more focus on the things we are really good at and have scale in and secondly, wherever possible, get US cash that we could use for international growth,” said Warner, who has led the Massy Group since 2009.
He pointed out that the disposal of 15 assets in a three-year period meant the group’s continuing operations have to generate higher profits in order to compensate for the profits foregone from the sale of assets.
“When we implemented this plan, we had a concern about whether the group would show year-on-year growth while we were going through this transition because we would be casting off so many things that produced profits for us,” said Warner, adding that that is why he finds the group’s 2021 performance “quite commendable” because the continuing operations grew by 41 per cent before tax and 68 per cent after tax.
The Massy strategy of focusing on its three core portfolios and divesting non-core assets has returned tangible value for the company’s shareholders.
In 2018, the year of the strategy pivot, Massy reported $12 billion in revenue and $565.47 million in after-tax profit. In 2021, the group declared $11.12 billion in revenue and $822.02 million in after-tax profit, including from discontinued operations. That means in the three years from 2019 to 2021, the group’s revenue declined by 7.33 per cent, but its after-tax profit grew by 45.36 per cent.
The Massy Holdings Ltd share price increased from $54.51 on October 1, 2019 to $82.50 on September 30, 2021—an increase of 51.34 per cent in the three-year per cent, half of which came during the ongoing global pandemic. Massy’s share price closed at $97.23 on Monday.
Share split
Massy announced on Friday, as well, that its board is recommending that the group’s shareholder approve a 20-for-one share split through which each of the company’s ordinary shares would be converted into 20 shares.
Warner said the share split, which is proposed to take place in March 2022, is being recommended with an eye to ensuring that the cross-listing of the Massy stock in Jamaica in January 2022 is attractive to retail investors there.
He said the feedback from Massy’s advisers, First Citizens Investment Services and Barita Investments Ltd, was that without the share split, the Massy stock would be the highest priced stock on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
“We did not think the cross-listing would be successful if we did not do this, but also, and equally important, when we eye our own home market, is ensuring that the stock remains accessible to all our retail shareholders,” said Warner.