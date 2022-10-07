MASSYCARD Barbados Ltd (MCBL) on Wednesday signed an agreement for the sale of its credit card portfolio to Delta Payments Services Barbados Ltd.
In a notice on Thursday, Massycard said Delta, a fintech company incorporated in Barbados, is wholly owned by a Jamaican private equity firm, Delta Capital Partners.
That company was launched in July 2020. Its executive chairman is Zachary Harding, who was the CEO of a Jamaican brokerage firm until July this year. One of the members of the Delta Capital executive team is Dr Neil Parsan, T&T’s former ambassador to the US, Mexico and the Oragnisation of American States (OAS). Parsan is listed as being the CEO of Delta Health and Wellness.
The acquisition was announced on Wednesday, the first day of the Fintech Islands conference in Barbados.
Massycard Barbados noted that its customers will shortly receive letters from the company with the relevant information regarding their accounts with the company.
The credit card company said there will be a transition period when things will look the same to customers and partners. This period will allow the two companies time to execute a smooth handover.
“Essentially, MCBL will continue to service and support the credit card portfolio in its current form during that time and critical elements of the business will not change.
“The Massy brand and cards will continue to be used during the transition period and all current marketing promotions, as well as reward programmes will continue as they are at present,” the notice further stated.
More specifically, the Massy Loyalty Card, which shares the same brand mark as the Massy Credit Card, will continue to operate as normal during the transition period.
Additionally, the remittances service and all related operations under the Western Union banner will continue to be provided by MCBL.
The notice did not provide the consideration paid by Delta Capital Partners to Massy Holdings, the parent company of Massycard Barbados.
