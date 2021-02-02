Massy sells tech firms for US$40m

T&T’s diversified holding company, the Massy Group sold two technology companies to Musson (Jamaica) Ltd last September for US$40 million, Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services (CariCRIS) reported on Monday.
Musson acquired Massy Technologies (Trinidad) (with operations in T&T, Barbados, Jamaica, and Antigua & Barbuda) as well as Massy Technologies (Guyana) in September 2020, through a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, PBS Technology Group Ltd (PBSTGL).
PBSTGL, which was incorporated in St Lucia, as a private limited liability holding company, is now one of the largest information technology and communications providers in the Caribbean.
Last week, PBSTGL issued a secured, fixed rate bond of up to US$40 million via a private placement. The proceeds of the bond will be used to repay external interim financing sourced to fund the acquisition from the Massy Group in September 2020.
The bond was issued in two tranches with the aggregate amount of both not exceeding US$40 million. The first tranche matures on January 30, 2026, and pays an interest rate of seven per cent. The second tranche also pays seven per cent and is indexed to US dollars, but is issued in the Jamaican currency. Each tranche will be serviced through quarterly interest payments with principal being repaid via bullet payments at maturity.
In a news release, CariCRIS assigned CariA (Local Currency Rating) and CariA- (Foreign Currency Rating) on its regional scale, jmAA+ (Local Currency Rating) and jmAA (Foreign Currency Rating) on the Jamaica national scale, to the bond issue of up to US$40 million of PBSTGL.
CariCRIS said: “The regional scale ratings indicate that the level of creditworthiness of this proposed debt obligation, adjudged in relation to other obligations in the Caribbean is good. The Jamaica national scale rating indicates that the level of creditworthiness of the proposed debt obligation compared to other debt obligations in Jamaica is high.”
The ratings are supported by PBSTGL’s significant competitive advantages and strong regional presence in the information and communications technology (ICT) industry, said CariCRIS.
“The acquisition of Massy Technologies (Trinidad) and Massy Technologies (Guyana) in September 2020 to form PBSTGL allowed the Musson Group to almost double its investment in the ICT industry,” said CariCRIS, adding, “Prior to the acquisition, these companies had a history of stable financial performance, good liquidity, healthy capitalisation and strong debt service coverage levels.
The regional rating agency said the strong support from Musson (Jamaica) Ltd further supports the rating. These ratings are tempered by the significant sovereign risk exposure compounded by heightened economic uncertainty in the territories in which PBSTGL operates.
Musson (Jamaica) Ltd, which is the ultimate parent company of PBSTGL, has been in operation since 1962, according to CariCRIS. It is the successor to SP Musson Son & Company Limited which was originally founded in 1820.
“It is a diversified holding company operating in over 30 countries worldwide in the areas of distribution, manufacturing, agribusiness, information technology and insurance,” stated CariCRIS in its ratings report. “Additionally, the Group owns controlling stakes in three publicly-listed companies on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, as well as other private companies.” Musson owns 49 per cent of Seprod, 68 per cent of Productive Business Solutions (PBS) and 80 per cent of General Accident Insurance.
Factors that could lead to an improvement of the ratings and/ or Outlook include:
• An increase in PAT of above ten per cent for two consecutive years.
• An improvement in the sovereign risk profiles of the countries that the Company operates in.
Factors that could lead to a lowering of the ratings and/ or Outlook include:
• A greater than ten per cent decline in operating revenue for two consecutive years.
• A decline in interest cover to below two times.
• A deterioration in the Company’s debt/ TNW ratio to more than two times.
• A deterioration in the sovereign risk profiles of the countries that the Company operates in.