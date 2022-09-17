MASSY Stores St Lucia yesterday denied reports circulating on social media that food it sent to the landfill for disposal had re-entered the market and is being sold locally.
“We are aware of a voice note in circulation regarding food sent for landfill disposal by our company, Massy Stores (SLU). The voice note suggests that meat, beef, milk, chicken, cheese sent for dumping was supposedly raided from the landfill, re-entered the market and is being sold,” said Massy SLU, part of the T&T conglomerate operating in the majority of the English-speaking Caribbean countries.
In a statement, it said based on “our logs of the most recent items sent to the Deglos Landfill on September 1st, 2022, the items submitted for destruction and disposal were poor quality, compromised perishable items, mainly fruit and vegetables and cheese.
“This has been confirmed by the Solid Waste Management Authority, which manages the site and facilitates the disposal of products received,” the company said, adding that food waste prevention at source is a key priority for it.
“Through various operational strategies (purchasing, inventory tracking) and other means, every effort is made to reduce food waste within our operations. Further we have in place a food redistribution programme where surplus and food with good “use-by dates” is donated to a range of food-related charitable and other organisations, while it is still safe for consumption.
“While we are committed to strengthening our processes where food waste is concerned, we wish to reiterate that the items sent to the landfill for disposal were not fit for human consumption. As such the decision to dispose of the products was in keeping with proper health, safety and sanitation practice, given the potential health risks,” the company said in the statement.
According to its website, Massy Stores operates 57 retail locations in five markets in the Caribbean, comprising T&T, Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia and St Vincent. The supermarket chain operates in several formats including supercentres, supermarkets, pharmacies, express, gourmet, home and a mega warehouse club in St Lucia.
The Massy Group is an investment holding company with three main investment portfolios: integrated retail, gas products and motors and machines as well as other legacy lines of business. Listed on the T&T and Jamaica stock exchanges, it is one of the largest companies in the English-speaking Caribbean.