Massy to raise new capital

MASSY Holdings president and CEO Gervase Warner has signalled to the investment holding company’s shareholders that it will be looking to raise new capital in the future.
Addressing shareholders at the group’s 2022 annual meeting on December 21, Warner said: “It is likely in the future, given the success that we are having with our business development activities, that the group may need to find more capital from other sources, including additional or new public offerings in different markets.
“We do not have a specific date, and I am not announcing that we are doing that, but as shareholders you can expect and anticipate that, in an effort to continue to fund the growth of our portfolios, we will continue to seek further investments like that.”
Speaking about capital management, which he said is “a very important part of this investment holding company,” Warner emphasised that the company is putting money raised from the divestment of companies and assets back into the group to fund its future growth.
“We raised US$271 million through those divestments. About US$175 million—close to US$190 million as we have some more to put in—was in US dollars that we can actually use in overseas investments. That is what is funding the acquisition of the Rowe’s IGA supermarket chain in Jacksonville, Florida. It is what is funding the Air Liquide and IGL acquisitions that we have pending.”
This month, Massy announced it was paying US$47 million to acquire Rowe’s, a seven-supermarket chain, and that it expects to pay US$57 million for 100 per cent of Air Liquide’s operations in T&T and US$140 million for a Jamaican company called IGL Blue, which is a supplier of cooking gas and a manufacturer and distributor of industrial medical gases.
The acquisition of Rowe’s will be funded from the group’s investible cash resources with about half of the consideration for the supermarket chain being replaced by debt towards the middle of next year.
Air Liquide manufactures and supplies industrial gases (oxygen and nitrogen) via an extensive pipeline network to customers on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. The company also supplies oxygen and nitrogen as well as argon to smaller users as liquefied bulk.
Massy’s acquisitions of both Air Liquide and the IGL Blue are subject to the approval by the competition authorities in Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica, respectively.
Warner said Massy is not using all of its US$175 to US$190 million in investible funds on the three announced acquisitions, the total expenditure for which is expected to be about US$244 million.
“We do judiciously apply debt on top of the cash to make these acquisitions. So there is still some powder left in the gun, with respect to further acquisitions. But we do recognise that this is a commitment of a significant amount of the funds that we actually got from divestments to make new acquisitions,” said Warner.
The Massy Group president said it is the nature of the strategy of an investment holding group that it takes capital from companies and assets with sub-optimal returns and deploys that capital into areas that are likely to earn a higher return on capital. Once the market appreciates the strategy, the result would be a higher market capitalisation, “which is what we get to take home as shareholders,” he said.
Warner then directed a message to the shareholders of the group, saying: “I want you, as shareholders, to recognise that the shares you hold in this company are precious. This company has a beautiful growth trajectory. It is managing our capital extremely well. Sell something else, if you have to.” The last comment caused laughter among the audience at the Hilton Trinidad ballroom.