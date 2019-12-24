Mastercard commits to data privacy

The word “data” has become a buzzword worldwide, even more so in Trinidad and Tobago since Cambridge Analytica, which stands accused of data mining, became a household name.
Synonymous with the word “data” is “privacy”, and they go hand in hand.
Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower Christopher Wylie has alleged that in 2013 Cambridge Analytica worked on a project in T&T for a former National Security minister, which involved accessing the online data of citizens.
The project, according to Wylie, involved accessing raw internet service provider data for the entire country to monitor what people were browsing. And so influence their votes.
According to Cambridge Analytica, the employment of the company’s research-based differential campaigns and establishment of consistent policy and variegated communications contributed to the People’s Partnership’s landslide victory in 2010.
Allegations of data mining by Cambridge Analytica are now are now the subject of a T&T police investigation.
High data standards
The topic of privacy was explored by several speakers at the 2019 Mastercard LAC (Latin American and the Caribbean) Innovation Forum held at the Fountainebleu hotel in Miami earlier this month, among them Brittany Kaiser, former business development director for Cambridge Analytica and JoAnn Stonier, Mastercard’s chief privacy officer.
According to a recent Mastercard-commissioned survey, the results of which were released in October, nine out of ten people say data privacy is important to them, yet only one-quarter say companies are doing a very good job handling individuals’ data.
With these statistics in mind, Mastercard has launched a Data Responsibility Imperative to advance a dialogue around how organisations can work together to close this gap and has invited others to join them in the effort.
The initiative hinges on establishing a core set of principles guiding the ethical collection, management and use of data, says Mastercard.
According to Stonier, “In today’s fast-paced digital economy, we’re facing never-before-seen circumstances that test our ethics on a daily basis.
“We need high data standards that allow us to face these situations head-on, knowing that our practices are sound, consistent and based on treating individuals and their data with decency. For Mastercard, this commitment starts at home, and we’re embedding these principles into how we do business—every day.”
The initiative is based on the premise that businesses have a responsibility to individuals, one another and society as a whole in how they manage their data.
Mastercard is proposing six data responsibilities that will help deliver sustainable data programmes designed to best navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital economy—and how to make that digital economy work for everyone, everywhere.
These principles are meant to complement—and not substitute—regulatory compliance.
The Six Data Responsibilities
1. Security & Privacy
Companies must uphold best-in-class security and privacy practices
2. Transparency & Control
Companies should clearly and simply explain how they collect, use, and share an individual’s data and give individuals the ability to control its use
3. Accountability
Companies must keep consumer interests at the center of their data practices
4. Integrity
Companies must be deliberate in how they use data in order to minimize biases, inaccuracies, and unintended consequences
5. Innovation
Companies should be constantly innovating to ensure individuals benefit from the use of their data through better experiences, products and services
6. Social Impact
Companies should use data to identify needs and opportunities to make a positive impact on society
According to the survey research, an organisation committing to these principles would help drive trust with upwards of 90 per cent of individuals. Consumers in India and Brazil are far more positive about the handling of personal data, and more than 50 per cent of consumers say they would be more likely to use a company that’s transparent about how it uses data. With these findings, ‘corporate data responsibility’ could become the corporate social responsibility of the 21st century. Mastercard says it commits to these principles, making sure personal data is leveraged only in ways that are ethical, compliant within the regulatory environment and enhance the consumer experience. Today at Mastercard, that includes:
* Multiple layers of security, including tokenisation and encryption, to protect information
* Expanding the protections of the EU Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) globally, including the My Data portal so individuals everywhere will be able to see and manage what personal information Mastercard holds
* Developing a world-class anonymisation solution—data trust Truata—that protects privacy while enabling analytics under the GDPR
* Embedding the Data Responsibility principles into its product development process
* Robust data transfer mechanisms, including Binding Corporate Rules for personal data transfers globally, and certifications under Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation systems—one of the few companies to achieve both
* Providing controls over the use of data, including opt-outs for data being used for marketing, data analytics and web analytics using online forms
* A comprehensive data for good programme led by the Center for Inclusive Growth, helping to increase the data science capacity of the social and civic sectors through partnerships with organisations such as the Rockefeller Foundation.