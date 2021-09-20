BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT) yesterday confirmed that its Matapal project has safely achieved first gas.
In a press release, T&T’s largest hydrocarbon producer said the major milestone was achieved seven months ahead of schedule and under budget despite the constraints brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
BP reported last year that Matapal was expected to come online in 2022 with the production capacity of the project estimated to be 400 million standard cubic feet (scf) of gas per day, with an average annual peak production of approximately 70 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboed).
BPTT said Matapal is the company’s second subsea development, comprising three wells that tie back into the existing Juniper platform, helping minimise development costs and the associated carbon footprint.
The development is located approximately 80km off the south-east coast of Trinidad and approximately 8km east of Juniper, in a water depth of 163 metres.
BPTT said Matapal will deliver gas into the Trinidad gas market from resources discovered by the Savannah exploration well, drilled in 2017. The initial production from this development is expected to be in the range of 250-350 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), once all wells are fully ramped up.
Gas from this project will be pooled with production from other bp fields to be used as feedstock for the country’s ammonia, methanol and LNG plants, as well as for power generation.
Claire Fitzpatrick, president, bpTT, said: “Natural gas will play an important role in the energy transition and to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago for decades to come.
“This is why our team at bpTT has worked diligently to safely start up our Matapal project, which we successfully achieved both under budget and ahead of schedule.
“We are committed to a strong energy future in Trinidad and Tobago and this project plays a critical role in delivering that.”
Fabrication work on Matapal began in 2019. The project required modification to the existing Juniper platform as well as the construction and installation of new subsea equipment.
The project is 100 per cent owned by bpTT, which is a consortium of bp (70 per cent) and Repsol (30 per cent). BPTT approved the development of the gas project in December 2018.
The energy giant said importantly, the majority of fabrication work required to adapt the Juniper platform for new production was completed locally.
Hydrocarbons from Matapal will be transported to the Juniper platform via two 9 km flexible flowlines.
With 15 offshore production platforms, bpTT is the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for about 55 per cent of the nation’s gas production.