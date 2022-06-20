Maxi fares going up

COMMUTERS between Chaguanas and San Fernando will from today pay more for transport via green band maxi-taxis using Route 3.
The Route 3 Unified Maxi-Taxi Association has dubbed the increase in fares as a much-needed “salary increase” saying yesterday members can no longer absorb rising costs of living and this year’s increase in fuel prices.
However, while maxi-taxis remain the cheaper alternative to taxis on the same route, some commuters said they could have done without the added expense.
Several people who work in San Fernando but live in Chaguanas and environs said the increase represented an added daily expense that further strains their budgets.
Chaguanas to San Fernando represents “Zone Two” of Route 3 and the direct fare from one destination to the other will be increased by $2 to $13, association president Vikash Kissondath said yesterday.
Commuters travelling to destinations between the two places will pay one dollar more, he said.
Kissoondath noted changes to fares on other routes in the last six months, as people operating private transport emerged from the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said the fares represented the “salaries” of the maxi-taxi drivers and they had supported the public through three increases on fuel.
He said the cost of living was rising and drivers also faced expenses to maintain their vehicles.
Fare changes along Zone 2 mean passengers travelling from Chaguanas to St Mary’s Junction will now pay $5, up to Exchange in Couva will be $6, after Exchange and up to BC Roundabout the fare will be $7. From Chaguanas to Savonetta will cost $8, up to Pranz Gardens will cost $9, then up to St Margaret’s Police Station will be $10. Following this and up to TECU will be $11, then up to Bay Road will increase to $12 and up to San Fernando, $13.
It was coming
One Chaguanas resident, who works in San Fernando, said the fare increase was expected and the maxi-taxi operators could not be blamed.
“No one can be upset with them, everyone has raised their fares to match the cost of living,” said the 41-year-old woman, who works as a clerk.
She said the increase may seem small but will have some impact on her budget, as she uses two routes to get to work.
“I already pay extra most days to get to Chaguanas from where I live and to my home, which is off-route. So every added expense matters to me but we will just have to adjust,” she said, noting that her daily transport bill for work will now increase to $43.
Kissoondath said the association’s members are also aiming to provide better service and this includes upgrading their vehicles.
He said the association was also seeking some amendments to the Maxi-Taxi Act and has communicated with the Ministry of Works and Transport. This included the no-camera law as it applies to maxi-taxi, which he said represented a security risk in times of high-crime.
Kissondath said efforts were being made to present the public with a modernised fleet of vehicles, with comforts including Wi-Fi.
He said feedback from passengers, who were aware of the changes, has been positive and some customers had even stated, prior to the increase being announced, that an increase was expected and would not be unfair.